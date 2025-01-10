Gioffre, Burrell Place At F&M Lehman Open

LANCASTER, Pa. – Jack Gioffre and Steven Burrell Jr. led a group of six Cavaliers in competition on Friday (Jan. 10) as the duo placed at the F&M David H. Lehman Open hosted by Franklin & Marshall. Gioffre finished fourth at 149 pounds, while Burrell finished tied for fifth at 197 pounds.

Gioffre started the day strong at 149 pounds, winning his first three bouts with bonus points. He pinned his opening opponent, Wyatt Fox of Lock Haven, in the opening minute before taking 11-0 major decisions over Josh Hillard and Nathan Taylor on the way to the semifinals. He was injured in the third period of his semifinal match and forced to withdraw from the tournament for a fourth-place finish.

Burrell opened the day with a major decision before dropping a tight second-round contest with top-seeded Levi Hopkins of Campbell. He then rattle off four straight wins, including a pin and two major decisions, to advance to the fifth-place match. Due to NCAA rules, he was unable to wrestle the fifth-place match by virtue of hitting the daily limit of six matches.

Also competing in the field for the Cavaliers were a trio of wrestlers at 184 pounds: Hadyn Danals, Griffin Gammell and Justin Phillips, and Ethan Weatherspoon at 197 pounds.

Virginia will return to action next weekend when the Cavaliers kick off ACC dual action at home against No. 5 NC State at the Aquatics & Fitness Center. The dual is set for 7 p.m. and admission is free to the public.

149

No. 25 Jack Gioffre – Fourth Place Finish

R32: Gioffre pinned Wyatt Fox (Lock Haven), 0:46

R16: Gioffre major dec. Josh Hillard (F&M), 11-0

QF: Gioffre major dec. Nathan Taylor (PRTC), 11-0

SF: No. 30 Richard Fedalen (Columbia) over Gioffre by injury default

THIRD PLACE MATCH: Kai Owens (Columbia) over Gioffre be medical forfeit

184

Hadyn Danals

R32: Cael Crebs (Navy) pinned Danals, 1:56

Conso. R16-1: Danals dec. Spencer Fine (Columbia), 6-0

Conso. R16-2: Chase Kranitz (Pittsburgh) tech fall Danals, 17-2 (5:19)

Griffin Gammell

R32: Gammell pinned John Steele (unattached), 0:08

R16: Holden Martin (Kent State) dec. Gammell, 7-3

Conso. R16-2: Gammell dec. JR Reed (Cleveland State), 5-0

Conso. R8-1: George Rhodes (Drexel) over Gammell by medical forfeit

Justin Phillips

R32: Nick Fine (Columbia) dec.Phillips, 5-4

Conso. R16-1: Phillips dec. Greg LaPlante (Army Prep), 11-4

Conso. R16-2: Phillips dec Cael Crebs, 2-1

Conso. R8-1: Tyler Bienus (Bucknell) pinned Phillips, 3:56

197

Steven Burrell Jr – Fifth Place Finish

R32: Burrell major dec. Chris Murphy (Army), 9-0

R16: No. 32 Levi Hopkins (Campbell) dec. Burrell. 6-3

Conso. R16-2: Burrell pinned Ryland Whitworth (Army Prep), 1:08

Conso. R8-1: Burrell major dec. Cael Black (Lock Haven), 12-4

Conso. R8-2: Burrell dec. Brian Burburija (Air Force), 8-1

Conso. R4: Burrell major dec. Eli Pack (Army), 11-3

FIFTH PLACE MATCH: Burrell vs. Will Conlon (Hofstra) – No Contest due to NCAA match limits

Ethan Weatherspoon

R32: Reid Schroeder (Army) dec. Weatherspoon, 9-6 (sv-1)

Conso. R32-2: Brenton Russell (Army Prep) pinned Weatherspoon, 2:02