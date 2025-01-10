Virginia Hosts Virginia Tech for Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams host Virginia Tech in the final home dual meet of the season at the Aquatic & Fitness Center on Saturday, January 11 in Charlottesville, Va.

Diving begins at 11 a.m. Swimming begins at 2 p.m.

Admission is free.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The meet will stream live on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network

Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).

Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on Twitter and Instagram for updates

FAN INFO

Senior Day Ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m.

Free parking will be available across the street at Scott Stadium

ORDER OF SWIM EVENTS

200 Medley Relay, 1000 Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, 100 Breast, 200 Fly, 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Back, 200 Breast, 500 Free, 100 Fly, 200 IM, 400 Free Relay

MEET NOTES

The Virginia women (4-0) remain at No. 1 in the CSCAA Poll. Virginia Tech (2-2) are receiving votes

The Virginia men (1-3) are ranked No. 17 while Virginia Tech (3-1) are No. 19. UVA moved up to No. 17 after being ranked No. 21 in the previous poll. Virginia Tech has been as high as No. 13 this season

Virginia will honor 14 seniors in the Senior Day ceremony: Colin Bitz, Connor Boyle, Tim Connery, Max Iida, Sam O’Brien, Nick Sanders, Matthew Styczen, Peter Thompson, Ella Bathurst, Abby Kapeller, Lizzy Kaye, Kate Morris, Reilly Tiltmann, Gretchen Walsh

Additionally, this will be the final home dual for four graduate students: Jessica Buntman, Anna Keating, Maxine Parker, and Alex Walsh

Freshman Katie Grimes will be making her Cavalier debut in this meet. Grimes begins classes at UVA on Monday after using the first semester to focus on international competition. Grimes is a two-time Olympian and a silver medalist in the 400 IM in Paris. She won two individual medals (silver in the 400 IM and bronze in the 800 Free) at Short Course Worlds in December

Grad student Alex Walsh is expected to return to action on Saturday. This will be her first collegiate action of the year after sitting out the first semester coming back from an injury. She returned to international action at Short Course Worlds in December, winning six medals (2 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze), two individual (silver and bronze) and four relay medals

This is the team’s first collegiate meet since the Tennessee Invite (a double-dual against Tennessee and Kentucky) that ended on Nov. 22

Virginia had five current student-athletes competing at the 2024 World Aquatics 25m Championships December 10-15 in Budapest, Hungary: Jack Aikins, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, Emma Weber and Katie Grimes. Assistant coach Jake Shrum was also on the Team USA coaching staff

Heading into the final home meet of her career, Gretchen Walsh holds the top time in the nation this year in six events: the 50 Free, 100 Free, 50 back, 100 Back, 50 Fly and 100 Fly

UVA holds the top two times in the 100 Back and 200 Back. Gretchen top time in the 100 Back (49.31) followed by Claire Curzan (49.37). In the 200 Back, Curzan has the top time (1:46.87) followed by Gretchen Walsh (1:48.18)

Curzan ranks in the top five in five events: 50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Back, 200 Back, 100 Fly

Despite not having competed yet this season in a collegiate meet, Alex Walsh holds the top time in the country in the 200 Breast (converted from her performance at Short Course Worlds). Aimee Canny is fourth. Alex Walsh also holds the top time in the 200 IM with another converted time from Short Course Worlds. Freshman Leah Hayes is sixth (1:53.84)

Tess Howley has the second fastest time this year in the 200 Fy, a 1:52.93 converted time from the Florida dual meet

Virginia has the top time in the nation in four relays: 200 & 400 Free and the 200 & 400 Medley

Freshman Spencer Nicholas ranks fourth in the NCAA in the 100 Fly (44.41). He set the UVA record twice in the 100 Fly at the Tennessee Invite, first in prelims before breaking his own record in the finals

Freshman David King ranks 10th in the 100 Back (1:39.82)

Junior Jack Aikins ranks in the top 20 in three events: 50 Free, 100 Back and 200 Back

Junior Sebastien Sergile ranks in the top 20 in the 200 IM and 200 Free. He set the UVA record in the 200 Free (1:32.38) at the Tennessee Invite

Despite this being a head-to-head match-up against Virginia Tech, this meet is not part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. The Clash points will be awarded based on team finishes at the 2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championship being held next month

