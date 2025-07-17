Cavaliers Win Three Golds on First Day of World University Games

BERLIN– Seven Virginia swimmers are competing for Team USA at the 2025 FISU World University Games, being held July 17-23 at the Schwimm-und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE) in Berlin, Germany.
THURSDAY, JULY 17 RECAP
The Cavaliers picked up three golds on the opening day of the competition as Team USA swept the opening relays.
Maxine Parker led off the 4x100M Free Relay, putting the American team in the lead with a split of 54.28. The squad finished with a FISU-record time of 3:36.21 to take gold. Leah Hayes swam in the morning prelim, helping secure the top seed in the final to also earn a gold in the event.
David King anchored the American squad in both prelims and the finals of the men’s 4x100M Free Relay. King went 47.75 to touch the wall almost two seconds ahead of silver-medalist Japan.
On Friday, Virginia will have athletes competing in the prelims and semifinals of the 400m IM, 100m Free and 50m Breast. Prelims begin at 3 am ET with the semifinals starting at 1 pm.
Cavalier Medal Tally – 2025 FISU World University Games
Gold (3)
4×100 Free Relay (Hayes, Parker, King)
By Athlete
Maxine Parker: Gold (4×100 Free Relay)
Leah Hayes: Gold (4×100 Free Relay)
David King: Gold (4×100 Free Relay)
Cavaliers on the Team USA 2025 FISU World University Games Roster
- Katie Christopherson – 200m Breast (7/20)
- Cavan Gormsen – 200m Free (7/21), 400m Free (7/23)
- Leah Hayes – 200m IM (7/21), 400m IM (7/18)
- Tess Howley – 200m Fly (7/22)
- Maxine Parker – 50m Free (7/22), 100m Free (7/18, Final 7/19)
- Emma Weber – 50m Breast (7/18, Final 7/19), 100m Breast (7/22, Final 7/23)
- David King – 200m Back (7/22, Final 7/23)
Schedule
Thursday 7/17: 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats & Finals
Friday 7/18: 400m IM Prelims & Finals; 100m Free Prelims & Semis; 50m Breast Prelims & Semis
Saturday 7/19: 100m Free Finals; 50m Breast Finals; Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Heats & Finals
Sunday 7/20: 200m Breast Prelims & Finals; Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats & Finals
Monday 7/21: 200m Free Prelims & Finals; 200 IM Prelims & Finals; Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heats & Finals
Tuesday 7/22: 200m Back Prelims & Semis; 200m Fly Prelims & Finals; 50m Free Prelims & Finals; 100m Breast Prelims & Semis; Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats & Finals
Weds 7/23: 400m Free Prelims & Finals; 200m Back Finals; 100m Breast Finals, 4x100m Medley Relay Heats & Rela
Swimming competitions consist of individual and relay races over distances from 50m to 1500m a 50-metre indoor pool. The swimmers qualify from heats through semi-finals until the fastest eight swimmers compete for the medals in the final. Prelims start at 3 am ET each day with the semifinals/finals session starting at 1 pm ET.
The finals sessions will be streamed live on FISU.TV.