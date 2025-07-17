Cavaliers Win Three Golds on First Day of World University Games

THURSDAY, JULY 17 RECAP

The Cavaliers picked up three golds on the opening day of the competition as Team USA swept the opening relays.

Maxine Parker led off the 4x100M Free Relay, putting the American team in the lead with a split of 54.28. The squad finished with a FISU-record time of 3:36.21 to take gold. Leah Hayes swam in the morning prelim, helping secure the top seed in the final to also earn a gold in the event.

David King anchored the American squad in both prelims and the finals of the men’s 4x100M Free Relay. King went 47.75 to touch the wall almost two seconds ahead of silver-medalist Japan.

On Friday, Virginia will have athletes competing in the prelims and semifinals of the 400m IM, 100m Free and 50m Breast. Prelims begin at 3 am ET with the semifinals starting at 1 pm.