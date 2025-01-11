Virginia Women Top the Hokies on Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 Virginia women’s swimming and diving team (5-0) defeated Virginia Tech (2-3) in UVA’s final home dual meet of the 2024-25. The No. 17 Virginia men (1-4) fell against the No. 19 Hokies (4-1).

Team Scores

Women: Virginia 215, Virginia Tech 85

Men: Virginia Tech 198, Virginia 102

The Virginia women won all but two races and swept the diving events.

The Cavalier men won two events, with freshman David King taking the 1000 Free with a 9:03.43 and Hayden Bellotti the 200 Fly with a 1:43.69.

On her senior day, Gretchen Walsh logged the fastest 50 Fly split ever in the 200 Medley Relay. Walsh posted a 20.87 in her leg, beating her own previous fastest split (21.50) set last January. Walsh also set pool records in the 50 Free (20.73) and the 100 Free (46.12).

Freshman Katie Grimes went 3-for-3 in her collegiate debut, winning all three of her events. In her very first event, the 200 Fly, Grimes posted a 1:53.23, setting a pool record with the fourth-fastest time in the NCAA this season. She won the 200 IM by out-touching teammate Aimee Canny by 0.01 seconds.

WHAT A FINISH!!

Katie Grimes takes the 200 IM by .01 against fellow Hoo Aimee Canny 🤯🤯 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/rMOWvvWQbF — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) January 11, 2025

Senior Lizzy Kaye won the 1-meter (295.58) and the 3-meter (335.25) diving events.

MEET NOTES

The women’s 200 Medley Relay (Claire Curzan, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, Anna Moesch) set a pool record (1:31.53) in the first event of the meet, the second fastest 200 medley relay in history, just two one-hundredths off the NCAA and American record time of 1:31.51 set by the Cavaliers at the 2023 NCAA Championships

Grad student Alex Walsh made her season debut, winning the 100 Fly (51.98) and placing second behind Grimes in the 200 Fly (1:53.86)

Gretchen Walsh’s 50 Free time of 20.73 is the fifth fastest of all time. She owns the six top times in the event

Junior Aimee Canny won the 1000 Free, posting the 10 th fastest time in program history with a 9:41.62

fastest time in program history with a 9:41.62 Sophomore Claire Curzan won the 200 Free (1:43.64). Junior Zoe Skirboll won the 100 Breast (59.29). Junior Emma Weber won the 200 Breast (2:09.63). Sophomore Tess Howley won the 500 Free (4:43.58)

Spencer Nicholas’s time of 45.93 in the 100 Back ranks fifth on the UVA all-time list. He finished second in the race

Katie Grimes logged the sixth fastest time in program history in the 200 Fly (1:53.23) and the ninth fastest in the 200 Back (1:51.56)

Virginia had an attendance of 1,307 for the meet, an Aquatic & Fitness Center record, and the second home meet this year with more than 1,200 fans in attendance

Virginia honored 14 seniors in the Senior Day ceremony: Colin Bitz, Connor Boyle, Tim Connery, Max Iida, Sam O’Brien, Nick Sanders, Matthew Styczen, Peter Thompson, Ella Bathurst, Abby Kapeller, Lizzy Kaye, Kate Morris, Reilly Tiltmann, Gretchen Walsh Additionally, this was the final home dual for four graduate students: Jessica Buntman, Anna Keating, Maxine Parker, and Alex Walsh

