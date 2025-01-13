D1Baseball Tabs Virginia No. 2 In Preseason Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team is ranked No. 2 in the 2025 D1Baseball Preseason Poll that was released on Monday (Jan. 13).

The No. 2 ranking is Virginia’s highest preseason ranking from D1Baseball since the publication started in 2015. The last time that D1Baseball had the Cavaliers in the preseason Top 5 was in 2015 when the publication placed UVA No. 3.

UVA will play 10 games in the regular season against ranked teams in the D1Baseball Top 25, including ACC matchups with No. 9 Florida State, No. 11 Duke and No. 13 NC State. In total, seven ACC teams were in the preseason Top 25 with Virginia being the highest representative from the league.

Texas A&M sits atop the poll with Virginia, LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oregon State, Georgia, Florida State and Florida rounding out the Top 10.

UVA will open the 2025 season in the Puerto Rico Challenge on Friday, Feb. 14 against Michigan. First pitch from Ponce, Puerto Rico is slated for 1 p.m.

Virginia 2025 Preseason Rankings

D1Baseball – No. 2

Perfect Game – No. 3

Baseball America – TBA

USA Today/Coaches – TBA