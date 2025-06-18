Pollard Eager to Build on Foundation of Success

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Chris Pollard’s message resonated with his audience at Disharoon Park on Wednesday afternoon, and that wasn’t surprising. Pollard’s values and principles differ little from those of Brian O’Connor, his predecessor as head baseball coach at the University of Virginia.

Among those who attended Pollard’s introductory press conference was Luke Hanson, a rising senior who started at third base for UVA this season.

“I think the way that he operates and just kind of preaches toughness and building a culture and the attention to detail, I think it’s going to be an easy transition, especially for returners, just because that’s what we’re all about here,” Hanson said. “I think Virginia comes down to the nitty-gritty details, and that’s why it’s been a successful program and will continue to be with Coach Pollard.”

Pollard, whom UVA hired on June 10, is a Lynchburg native who grew up in nearby Amherst County and graduated from Virginia Episcopal School. He came to Virginia from another ACC school, Duke, where in 13 seasons he won 420 games, the most of any coach in the history of that program.

“Coach Pollard is the perfect person to lead our baseball program into this new era,” Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said Wednesday. “His determination, his sense of gratitude, his pursuit of excellence, and his blue-collar work ethic, which he first learned from his dad and grandfather in Amherst County, means that the future is very, very bright for Virginia baseball.”

Before his opening remarks, Pollard surveyed the scene in the stadium’s crowded Jim Rutrough Club Lounge. Among those seated front of him were his wife, Stephanie, and their two sons, Brady and Thomas; his parents, Larry and Peggy Pollard; UVA president Jim Ryan; UVA rector Robert Hardie; athletic department staffers; donors; former Duke players; current and former UVA players; and the assistants who followed him from Durham, N.C., to Charlottesville.

“This is awesome,” Pollard said, “and I am really humbled. I believe wholeheartedly in the power of vulnerability, and I believe in high-functioning team dynamics. I think vulnerability is a super power. So I’ll be real with you. I’ve had a huge range of emotions over the last eight days, not to mention my fair share of butterflies. And I tell our guys, when you get those butterflies, that just means that your body is getting ready to do something special. And so with that said, the overwhelming feeling that I have had more than any is gratitude.”

He’s grateful for Williams and Ryan and the opportunity they’ve given him “to be a part of this incredible university,” Pollard said.

He’s grateful for the supporters who have helped UVA build one of the nation’s top baseball teams, with “one of the very best facilities at all of college baseball,” Pollard said, and the “investment in scholarship resources.”

He’s grateful for his staff and “all the [UVA] players, both past and present, who have not only been welcoming, but have also helped me really shorten my learning curve,” Pollard said.

He’s grateful for time at Duke, Pollard said, and there “will always be a piece of my heart and soul that I leave behind in Durham.”

Finally, he expressed gratitude for his predecessor at UVA. In 22 seasons under O’Connor, the Wahoos went 917-388-2 and advanced to the College World Series seven times. They won the NCAA title in 2015.

Throughout his career at Duke, Pollard said, he studied O’Connor’s work at UVA and marveled at his peer’s attention to detail.

O’Connor “was kind enough to be a resource to me,” Pollard said, “and I would reach out to him when I had questions about the league, or about how things should work at this level, and somewhere along that way, Brian became a friend. And I can tell you wholeheartedly, we want to honor his legacy, and I am so excited about the awesome challenge that comes along with trying to fill those big shoes.”