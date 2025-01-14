No. 9 Virginia Opens Season Wednesday with Home Doubleheader

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team opens the 2025 dual match season with a home doubleheader against Duquesne on Wednesday (Jan. 15) on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville, Va. The Cavaliers will play the first match against the Dukes at 10 a.m. The second match will begin at 2 p.m.

FAN INFORMATION

Live streaming and live scoring will be available for the matches

Admission is free

VIRGINIA NOTES

The Cavaliers begin the spring season ranked No. 9 in the ITA Team Rankings

UVA returns several key players from last year’s team that posted a 25-5 record, finishing as ACC regular season co-champions and reaching the NCAA Quarterfinals

Melodie Collard and Elaine Chervinsky won the NCAA Doubles Championship in the fall, the first NCAA Doubles title in program history. They won all five matches in the tournament in third-set 10-point tiebreakers, finishing with a 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 win against [5-8] Olivia Center and Kate Fakih of UCLA in the final. Collard and Chervisnky enter the spring ranked No. 2 in the ITA doubles rankings

Collard and Chervinsky posted a 17-1 doubles record in the fall, winning the ITA Atlantic Regional to go along with their NCAA Doubles title

Chervinsky led the team in singles victories in the fall, going 16-6. She advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Singles Championship, defeating No. 1 Mary Stoiana of Texas A&M 6-3, 6-0 in the NCAA Singles Round of 16. She earned ITA All-American honors in singles and begins the spring ranked No. 34 in the ITA singles rankings

Annabelle Xu finished the fall with a 13-5 singles record, followed by Collard at 11-6 and Martina Genis Salas at 10-6

Collard was a doubles All-American last season for the second straight year. She finished the season with a 27-18 doubles record and was named First Team All-ACC in doubles. She also finished the year with a team-high 31 singles victories

Xu was a singles All-American last season last season, going 23-11 while being named First Team All-ACC in singles. She enters the spring ranked No. 32 in the ITA singles rankings

Meggie Navarro and Sara Ziodato were doubles finalists at the ITA Atlantic Regional in the fall. They enter the spring ranked No. 13 in the ITA doubles rankings

Ziodato posted a 30-12 record last season in singles, posting 20 or more singles victories for the third straight season. She begins the spring ranked No. 51 in the ITA singles rankings

The Cavaliers added three freshmen to the roster: Martina Genis Salas, Karolina Kozakova, and Isabelle Lacy. Genis Salas was ranked No. 15 in the preseason ITA National Newcomer rankings and is ranked No. 94 in the ITA singles rankings going into the spring

NOTES ON DUQUESNE

Virginia is 1-0 all-time against Duquesne, defeating the Dukes 6-1 in 2017

