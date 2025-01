No. 9 Virginia Sweeps Doubleheader Against Duquesne to Open Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team opened the 2025 dual match season with two wins over Duquesne on Wednesday (Jan. 15) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia (2-0) swept Duquesne (0-2) 7-0 in both matches.

Graduate student Sara Ziodato picked up a pair of singles wins on court two. Sophomore Blanca Pico Navarro had two dominant singles victories on courts five and six, not dropping a single game in either match.

Freshman Martina Genis Salas made her dual match debut, winning a pair of straight set singles matches on courts four and five. She also won both of her doubles matches against the Dukes.

Freshman Karolina Kozakova made her collegiate debut, recording her first career wins in singles and doubles.

