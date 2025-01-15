Virginia Travels to Virginia Tech Thursday for Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (10-7, 2-3 ACC) is set to travel to Virginia Tech (12-4, 3-2 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 16). Tipoff from Cassell Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available on espn.com/watch and the ESPN app for customers with the ACC Network included by their TV provider.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Statbroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com and the UVA Sports mobile app.
For Openers
- Virginia returns to action on Thursday (Jan. 16) when the team travels to Virginia Tech (12-4, 3-2 ACC) at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Virginia is in its 52nd season of women’s basketball sporting a 986-556 (.640) record.
Series History
- Virginia is set to match up with Virginia Tech for the 72nd time in series history.
- The Cavaliers are 52-19 in the all-time series with Virginia Tech including an 80-75 victory over the then fifth-ranked Hokies at John Paul Jones Arena on March 3, 2024.
- Virginia’s last road win over the Hokies was an 86-76 victory on Feb. 23, 2020.
Kymora Johnson in a Category of Her Own
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson is the only player in the power-four conferences averaging 18+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists.
- She ranks 4th in the ACC averaging 18.2 PPG, and fifth in the ACC with 5.1 APG.
Last Time Out
- The Cavaliers saw a two-game win streak snapped in a 60-55 loss to No. 14 Duke at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Virginia led for 30:55 of the game but a fourth-quarter Duke run turned the tide.
- Kymora Johnson (14 pts, 6 ast) and Latasha Lattimore (14 pts, 7 reb) led the Cavaliers while Olivia McGhee (11 pts) and Edessa Noyan (10 pts) each scored in double figures.
- The UVA defense stifled the Blue Devils for long portions including a near five-minute stretch to begin the game in which Duke went 0-for-9 from the floor. The Cavaliers recorded 10 blocks for the third time this season.
Charlottesville’s Hot Ticket
- After a record-breaking season in 2023-24, Virginia’s attendance figures are expected to be even better this season.
- The Cavaliers have broken the program’s record for season tickets sold for the second consecutive year.
- Virginia saw over a 180 percent increase in cumulative attendance from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
- On March 3, 2023, UVA hosted 11,975 spectators on Senior Day for a 80-75 win over No. 5 Virginia Tech. The game set a record attendance figure for any women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.
- The only two seasons UVA has had higher attendance figures was in 1991-92, coming off its first national championship appearance, and in 1994-95 when the Cavaliers advanced to the Elite Eight and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll.
2024-25 Season Opponents
- This season, UVA faces 13 different opponents that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- Those 13 teams combined for 14 total wins in the tournament.
- One of UVA’s 2024-25 opponents reached the Final Four (NCSU), while four others advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sunday (Jan. 19) when they travel to No. 21 NC State.
- Tipoff at Reynolds Coliseum is set for 2 p.m. on The CW.
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).
The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
- The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014.
- It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.
- In women’s basketball, each of the team’s two matchups will count for half a point. Virginia currently leads the competition by a score of 5-1.
Coach Mox Weekly Media Availability: 1.14.25