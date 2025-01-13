Hoos Grateful for Ohanian's Support

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A festive crowd of 5,203 flocked to John Paul Jones Arena for a women’s basketball matinee Sunday, and among those cheering on the home team was University of Virginia alumnus Alexis Ohanian. Sitting courtside in a UVA jersey, the Reddit co-founder savored the atmosphere as his alma mater battled No. 14 Duke in an ACC game.

“You’re feeling the energy. Loud, excited arena,” Ohanian said at a postgame media gathering on the court at JPJ.

A 2005 graduate of the McIntire School of Commerce, Ohanian envisioned such moments when, in the fall, he made the largest gift in the history of Cavalier women’s basketball.

“UVA women’s basketball has such an amazing legacy, and it’s just awesome to be able to honor that and see a bunch of Hoos get really excited for these ladies,” Ohanian said. “So the sky’s the limit, and the reason I know that is because this legacy of greatness is already here. We’ve already got the banners to prove it and we’re just bringing some of the hype back.”

For more than three quarters Sunday, it appeared the Cavaliers might secure the biggest win of their third season under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. UVA led by nine at the half and by four after three quarters. After Duke tied the game at 46-46 early in the final period, Virginia answered with four straight points.

From there, though, the Blue Devils seized control, thanks in part to a full-court press that rattled the Wahoos, who turned the ball over six times in the fourth quarter. An 11-0 run put Duke up 57-50 with 2:29 to play. That seemed to be a commanding lead, but Virginia rallied behind Kymora Johnson.

First, the sophomore guard hit a 3-pointer. Then, after a Duke miss, Johnson tossed a long pass to junior guard Paris Clark, whose layup made it 57-55 with 1:24 left. Finally, Johnson forced a jump ball that gave possession back to the Hoos with 51.2 seconds to play.

After a UVA timeout, the ball came to sophomore forward Edessa Noyan, whose 3-point attempt was off the mark. The Blue Devils made a trey on their next possession and escaped with a 60-55 win.

“Obviously, hard pill to swallow,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “I thought we competed. We fought. Really proud of our fight. If that’s the No. 14 team in the country, we’re not far away from that.”

Ohanian spoke to the Cavaliers after the game. His message?

“It’s a bad feeling to lose, but this is where the growth comes from,” Ohanian said, “and it’s OK that it feels bad. It probably should, because that means you’re a competitor and you want to win. But I have so much faith in this program, in Coach Mox, in these athletes. I’m so proud of them, and that’s all you can ask for. So this is a resilient team. I’m not worried, and when we’re hanging a banner in the next few years, all [the fans at JPJ] will get to say, ‘Yeah, we were right. We believed.’ ”

Ohanian and his wife, tennis legend Serena Williams, have two daughters, Olympia and Adira. He’s become a passionate supporter of women’s sports, but as a UVA undergraduate he “did not see a women’s basketball game here,” Ohanian said. “That was on me. That was my loss.”

He accepted a friend’s invitation to attend the Cavaliers’ Nov. 4 season opener—a 104-68 win over American at JPJ—and fell hard for the team and the sport. Not long after that, Ohanian met with Agugua-Hamilton and UVA director of athletics Carla Williams to discuss how he could support the program.

“I basically said, ‘Listen, what would it take to make this team be able to bring home a championship in the next few years? I’d love to know,” Ohanian recalled. “[Agugua-Hamilton and Williams] laid it out and I said, ‘All right, let’s do this.’ And so I’m just very proud to be able to do this. It gives me so much joy to see the joy that sports brings to a community.”