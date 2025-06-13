Women’s Basketball Season Tickets on Sale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia women’s basketball program announced today (June 13) that season tickets are now on sale for the 2025-26 season.

Season tickets start at $70 each and may be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1).

New for the 2025-26 season, Virginia Athletics is introducing the Family Four Pack starting at $240 for four season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends. For more information about the Family Four Pack, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

WBCA All-America Honorable Mention and All-ACC First-Team guard, Kymora Johnson, returns to Virginia for her junior season following a sophomore campaign in which she averaged 17.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. She headlines a returning group of Cavaliers that features Jillian Brown, Paris Clark, Breona Hurd and Olivia McGhee.

The Virginia program has announced the addition of seven transfers ahead of the 2025-26 season including: Tabitha Amanze (Princeton), Danelle Arigbabu (West Virginia), Raiane Dias Dos Santos (FSU), Romi Levy (USF), Adeang Ring (UCF), Sa’Myah Smith (LSU) and Caitlin Weimar (NC State). The Cavaliers also welcome freshman guard Gabby White, a four-star recruit out of Chapel Hill, N.C.

Cavalier Attendance Figures

Virginia women’s basketball broke program records for season ticket sales in back-to-back seasons in 2024 and 2025. The Cavaliers have averaged over 4,000 spectators at home games in each of the past two seasons for the first time since the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

With an average of 4,307 spectators in attendance at JPJ in 2024-25, the only season with a higher attendance figure was in 1991-92, when the team was coming off its first national championship game appearance.