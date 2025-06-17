Cavaliers to Compete in Emerald Coast Classic

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Virginia women’s basketball team will compete in the 2025 Emerald Coast Classic from Nov. 24-25 as announced by Global Sports on Tuesday (June 17). Eight teams will compete in the tournament which will be held at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State.

Championships will be determined in two brackets. Virginia, Nebraska, Northwestern State and Purdue Fort Wayne comprise the Beach Bracket. Mississippi State, Providence, Middle Tennessee State and Alcorn State will play in the Bay Bracket.

Virginia will take on Northwestern State on Monday (Nov. 24) at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The third-place game will be played at 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 25) with the championship game slated for 8:30 p.m.

Fans can stream each game with a paid subscription to FloSports.

Date Matchup Time Monday, Nov. 24 Virginia vs. Northwestern State 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25 Virginia vs. Nebraska/ Purdue Fort Wayne TBD

*All times Eastern

Virginia posted an overall record of 17-15 in 2024-25 with an 8-10 mark in ACC play. The Cavaliers concluded last season by winning five of their last seven contests, including a 78-75 win at No. 8 North Carolina, the program’s first victory in Chapel Hill since 2001.

Northwestern State finished the 2024-25 season with a 16-16 overall record and went 12-8 in conference play. The Demons made an appearance in the Southland Conference quarterfinals before falling in the opening round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT).

Last season, Nebraska posted a 21-12 overall record with a 10-8 mark in the Big Ten. The Cornhuskers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament before falling to second-seeded UCLA. Nebraska earned a 10-seed in the NCAA tournament, marking its third appearance in the last four seasons.

Purdue Fort Wayne concluded the 2024-25 season with a 27-9 overall record, including an 18-2 mark in conference play. The Mastodons advanced to the Horizon League Championship game, where they fell to Green Bay. They went on to compete in the WNIT, earning a first-round bye and advancing to the Great 8 round.

Season Tickets on Sale

Season tickets for the 2025-26 women’s basketball season are on sale now. Season tickets start at $70 each and may be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1).

New for the 2025-26 season, Virginia Athletics is introducing the Family Four Pack starting at $240 for four season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends. For more information about the Family Four Pack, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.