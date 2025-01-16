Virginia Hosts No. 6 NC State Friday At AFC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (4-1, 0-0 ACC) opens ACC play on Friday night (Jan. 17) when the Cavaliers host No. 6 NC State (7-1, 1-0 ACC) in a dual match at the Aquatics and Fitness Center. The dual is set to begin at 7 p.m. and admission is free.

PARKING INFORMATION

Fans are encouraged to park in the E lot at Scott Stadium which is located off Whitehead Road between the AFC and Scott Stadium.

PROMOTIONS ON HAND

Friday night’s dual is a Sabre Reward dual with bonus Sabre Rewards points awarded for students.

UVA Wrestling bucket hats will be given away to fans in attendance while supplies last.

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia enters the dual contest with five wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat rankings: Keyveon Roller (No. 31 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 27 at 133), Dylan Cedeno (No. 21 at 141), Jack Gioffre (No. 28 at 149) and Nick Hamilton (No. 16 at 165).

The Hoos are coming off a ninth place finish at the Southern Scuffle to kick off the New Year, tallying 71.5 points with a champion and three other place winners at the event.

Dylan Cedeno (141) returned to action for the first time this season at the Southern Scuffle, knocking off a pair of nationally-ranked wrestlers on the way to the championship at his weight class.

Cedeno was named the ACC Wrestler of the Week on January 7 for his performance at the Scuffle.

Other place winners were Roller (6th at 125 pounds), Butler (6th at 141 pounds) and Nick Sanko (7th at 157 pounds).

A handful of wrestlers competed at the F&M Open last week with podium finishes by Jack Gioffre (4th at 149) and Steven Burell Jr. (6th at 197 pounds).

VIRGINIA PROBABLES (Rankings according to InterMat)

125: No. 31 Keyveon Roller OR Anthony Rossi

133: No. 27 Gable Porter

141: No. 21 Dylan Cedeno OR Kyren Butler

149: No. 28 Jack Gioffre OR Erik Roggie

157: Michael Gioffre

165: No. 16 Nick Hamilton OR Mason Stefanelli

174: Rocco Contino OR Michael Murphy

184: Griffin Gammell OR Justin Phillips

197: Max Shulaw OR Steven Burrell Jr.

285: Gabe Christenson

NC STATE PROBABLES (Rankings according to InterMat)

125: No. 3 Vince Robinson OR Louie Gill

133: No. 12 Kai Orine OR Troy Hohman

141: Tyler Tracy

149: No. 33 Koy Buesgens

157: No. 14 Ed Scott

165: No. 27 Derek Fields OR Luke Ahrberg

174: No. 19 Matty Singleton

184: No. 11 Dylan Fishbach

197: No. 26 Christian Knop OR Andrew Macchiavello

Hwt: No. 4 Isaac Trumble