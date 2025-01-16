Virginia Hosts No. 6 NC State Friday At AFC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (4-1, 0-0 ACC) opens ACC play on Friday night (Jan. 17) when the Cavaliers host No. 6 NC State (7-1, 1-0 ACC) in a dual match at the Aquatics and Fitness Center. The dual is set to begin at 7 p.m. and admission is free.
PARKING INFORMATION
Fans are encouraged to park in the E lot at Scott Stadium which is located off Whitehead Road between the AFC and Scott Stadium.
PROMOTIONS ON HAND
- Friday night’s dual is a Sabre Reward dual with bonus Sabre Rewards points awarded for students.
- UVA Wrestling bucket hats will be given away to fans in attendance while supplies last.
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia enters the dual contest with five wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat rankings: Keyveon Roller (No. 31 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 27 at 133), Dylan Cedeno (No. 21 at 141), Jack Gioffre (No. 28 at 149) and Nick Hamilton (No. 16 at 165).
- The Hoos are coming off a ninth place finish at the Southern Scuffle to kick off the New Year, tallying 71.5 points with a champion and three other place winners at the event.
- Dylan Cedeno (141) returned to action for the first time this season at the Southern Scuffle, knocking off a pair of nationally-ranked wrestlers on the way to the championship at his weight class.
- Cedeno was named the ACC Wrestler of the Week on January 7 for his performance at the Scuffle.
- Other place winners were Roller (6th at 125 pounds), Butler (6th at 141 pounds) and Nick Sanko (7th at 157 pounds).
- A handful of wrestlers competed at the F&M Open last week with podium finishes by Jack Gioffre (4th at 149) and Steven Burell Jr. (6th at 197 pounds).
VIRGINIA PROBABLES (Rankings according to InterMat)
125: No. 31 Keyveon Roller OR Anthony Rossi
133: No. 27 Gable Porter
141: No. 21 Dylan Cedeno OR Kyren Butler
149: No. 28 Jack Gioffre OR Erik Roggie
157: Michael Gioffre
165: No. 16 Nick Hamilton OR Mason Stefanelli
174: Rocco Contino OR Michael Murphy
184: Griffin Gammell OR Justin Phillips
197: Max Shulaw OR Steven Burrell Jr.
285: Gabe Christenson
NC STATE PROBABLES (Rankings according to InterMat)
125: No. 3 Vince Robinson OR Louie Gill
133: No. 12 Kai Orine OR Troy Hohman
141: Tyler Tracy
149: No. 33 Koy Buesgens
157: No. 14 Ed Scott
165: No. 27 Derek Fields OR Luke Ahrberg
174: No. 19 Matty Singleton
184: No. 11 Dylan Fishbach
197: No. 26 Christian Knop OR Andrew Macchiavello
Hwt: No. 4 Isaac Trumble