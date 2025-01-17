Cav Pass, GA Baseball Season Tickets On-Sale Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – With first pitch just around the corner, the “Cav Pass” which guarantees access to all 30 regular season Virginia baseball games, is now on sale for $99. General admission season tickets are also available for purchase.

CAV PASS

The Cav Pass guarantees access to all 30 Virginia baseball home games for just $99. Fans will be able to redeem Cav Pass tickets for general admission seating, with the opportunity to select right field, baseline or infield seats based on availability for each game.

A pick-your-own seat map will be available upon redemption. Tickets can only be exchanged online through your ticketing account starting 48 hours prior to each game up until first pitch. Tickets will be mobile delivery once Cav Pass is redeemed. Tickets may not be resold or transferred.

GENERAL ADMISSION SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for the 2025 season are now on-sale. General admission tickets are $85 each and may be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletic Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821. Reserved season tickets are sold out.

Season ticket members will receive priority access to tickets for any potential postseason games hosted at Disharoon Park.

UVA full-time faculty and staff are eligible to receive a discount of 20 percent on up to four season tickets by calling the ticket office.

For field-level tickets part of the Jim Rutrough Club Lounge along the right field line, please contact the Virginia Athletic Foundation at (434) 982-5555.