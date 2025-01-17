No. 9 Virginia Hosts JMU on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team (2-0) is back at home on Saturday (Jan. 18) to take on James Madison (0-2) on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville, Va.

FAN INFORMATION

Live streaming and live scoring will be available for the match

Admission is free

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia opened the season on Wednesday (Jan. 15), sweeping Duquesne in a doubleheader

Freshman Martina Genis Salas made her dual match debut against Duquesne, winning a pair of straight set singles matches on courts four and five

Freshman Karolina Kozakova made her collegiate debut, recording her first career wins in singles and doubles.

NOTES ON JAMES MADISON

Virginia is 16-3 all-time against James Madison, winning the last four meetings against the Dukes

Former Virginia volunteer assistant Tyson Thomas is in his second season as the head coach of the Dukes. Thomas worked on Sara O’Leary’s staff from 2019-2022

UP NEXT