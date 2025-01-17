Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Women's Tennis
. Women's Tennis

No. 9 Virginia Hosts JMU on Saturday

Live Video
Live Scoring
UVA WTEN Twitter
UVA WTEN Instagram
UVA WTEN Facebook
Get the UVA Sports App

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team (2-0) is back at home on Saturday (Jan. 18) to take on James Madison (0-2) on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville, Va.

FAN INFORMATION

  • Live streaming and live scoring will be available for the match
  • Admission is free

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Virginia opened the season on Wednesday (Jan. 15), sweeping Duquesne in a doubleheader
  • Freshman Martina Genis Salas made her dual match debut against Duquesne, winning a pair of straight set singles matches on courts four and five
  • Freshman Karolina Kozakova made her collegiate debut, recording her first career wins in singles and doubles.

NOTES ON JAMES MADISON

  • Virginia is 16-3 all-time against James Madison, winning the last four meetings against the Dukes
  • Former Virginia volunteer assistant Tyson Thomas is in his second season as the head coach of the Dukes. Thomas worked on Sara O’Leary’s staff from 2019-2022

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers continue their homestand on Monday (Jan. 20), taking on North Carolina at 1 p.m.

Related Stories