No. 9 Virginia Hosts JMU on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team (2-0) is back at home on Saturday (Jan. 18) to take on James Madison (0-2) on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville, Va.
FAN INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live scoring will be available for the match
- Admission is free
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia opened the season on Wednesday (Jan. 15), sweeping Duquesne in a doubleheader
- Freshman Martina Genis Salas made her dual match debut against Duquesne, winning a pair of straight set singles matches on courts four and five
- Freshman Karolina Kozakova made her collegiate debut, recording her first career wins in singles and doubles.
NOTES ON JAMES MADISON
- Virginia is 16-3 all-time against James Madison, winning the last four meetings against the Dukes
- Former Virginia volunteer assistant Tyson Thomas is in his second season as the head coach of the Dukes. Thomas worked on Sara O’Leary’s staff from 2019-2022
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers continue their homestand on Monday (Jan. 20), taking on North Carolina at 1 p.m.