Virginia Drops ACC Opener To No. 6 NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Dylan Cedeno remained undefeated on the season, but Virginia (4-2, 0-1 ACC) fell in its ACC opener with No. 6 NC State (8-1, 2-0 ACC) by a score of 32-4 on Friday night (Jan. 17) at the Aquatics & Fitness Center.

HOW IT HAPPENED

With the dual starting at 125 pounds, NC State picked up a tech fall and a decision to get the early 8-0 lead on the Cavaliers.

Dylan Cedeno then took the mat at 141 pounds and controlled the match from the start on his way to a major decision. The graduate Hoo used a takedown in the first period to build his 3-0 lead and then rode out the entirety of the second period. Cedeno then got an escaped and another takedown in the third period before the riding time point gave him the 8-0 major decision. Cedeno recorded almost three minutes of riding time for the match.

NC State would go on to win the remaining bouts to lock up the dual. Three of those were decided by three points or less.

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia heads out on the road to continue ACC competition at No. 17 Stanford. The dual is set for 6 p.m. ET on Sunday (Jan. 26) and will be streamed on ACCNX.

No. 6 NC STATE 32, VIRGINIA 4

125: No. 3 Vince Robinson (NCSU) tech fall Anthony Rossi, 19-4 (4:12) – NCSU 5, UVA 0

133: Troy Hohman (NCSU) dec. No. 27 Gable Porter, 5-1 – NCSU 8, UVA 0

141: No. 21 Dylan Cedeno major dec. Tyler Tracy (NCSU), 8-0 – NCSU 8, UVA 4

149: No. 33 Koy Buesgens (NCSU) dec. No. 28 Jack Gioffre, 4-2 – NCSU 11, UVA 4

157: No. 14 Ed Scott (NCSU) dec. Michael Gioffre, 10-4 – NCSU 14, UVA 4

165: No. 27 Derek Fields dec. Mason Stefanelli, 4-2 – NCSU 17, UVA 4

174: No. 19 Matty Singleton (NCSU) dec. Michael Murphy, 9-2 – NCSU 20, UVA 4

184: No. 11 Dylan Fishback (NCSU) vs. Griffin Gammell, 14-8 – NCSU 23, UVA 4

197: Stephen Burrell Jr. vs. No. 26 Christian Knop (NCSU), 8-5 – NCSU 26, UVA 4

HWT: No. 4 Isaac Trumble (NCSU) pinned Gabe Christenson, 3:26 – NCSU 32, UVA 4