Weight Throw Record Falls on Day 1 of Virginia Tech Invitational

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program kick-started the new year on Friday (Jan.17) at the Virginia Tech Invitational Jeremiah Nubbe broke the Virginia School Record in the men’s weight throw competition at Rector Field House in Blacksburg, Va. Record Setting Fashion

In just his first competition as a Cavalier, Jeremiah Nubbe surpassed the Virginia program record in the men’s weight throw with his mark of 23.94m/78-6.50. The previous record stood at 22.92m/75-2.5 by Jordan Young in 2015.

After fouling his first attempt, Nubbe broke the school record on his first recorded mark of the competition and of his Virginia career. His mark was also good enough to set the ACC Indoor Record which previously stood at 23.83m/78-2.25 by Josh Davis of NC State from 2018.

Nubbe led the way for the Cavaliers as Keyandre Davis and John Fay finished just behind Nubbe in second and third place respectfully. Davis’ mark of 20.44m/67-0.75 was good for No.6 all-time in program history.

Not far off his personal best and Virginia No.4 mark of 21.73m/71-3.5, Fay launched on out 19.26m/63-2.25 on his sixth and final attempt of the competition.

In the women’s weight throw, Estel Valeanu threw for 18.24m/59-10.25 to finish in sixth place. Just ahead of her was teammate and unattached competitor Annika Kelly with a new personal best of 20.51m/67-3.50 to finish in third place.

𝗼𝗵 𝘆𝗲𝗮 𝗵𝗲'𝘀 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗚𝗨𝗬 😎 In his Virginia debut, Jeremiah Nubbe broke the 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗟 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 in the men's weight throw with his mark of 23.94m/78-6.50!!#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/aTtQrUXwhF — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) January 18, 2025

Speed from the Start

Winning the first heat of competition, Maya Rollins earned an automatic bid to the women’s 60-meter hurdle final with her time of 8.61.

In the final, Rollins crossed the line in first clocking new personal-best 8.48 to better her Virginia Freshman Record of 8.53 from the Liberty Kickoff earlier this season.

Virginia went three-for-three in the men’s 60-meter hurdles prelim as Peter Djan (8.08), David Frasier (8.13, SB) and Jeremiah Wilson (8.20) all qualified through to the final. Djan and Frasier earned automatic bids while Wilson got the final time qualifying position.

In the men’s 60-meter hurdle final, both Djan (7.96) and Frasier (8.03) recorded season best marks to finish second and fifth respectively.

In the men’s 60-meter dash prelim, Evans White IV and Djan qualified to the final in record setting time. With his time of 6.82, Djan moved up to No.3 all-time while White IV moved up to No.5 in program history.

The success does not stop there as Djan notched another personal best in the men’s 60-meter dash final clocking 6.78 to finish runner-up by just 0.02. Djan moved up to No.3 all-time in program history while White IV added his name to the record book at No.5.

In the women’s 60-meter dash prelim, Ariel Fletcher equaled her personal best time of 7.73 while teammate Mahkaia Lee recorded a new personal-best in 7.88.

Brooke’Lyn Drakeford (39.89) and Emily Alexandru (40.48) recorded top 10 finishes in the women’s 300-meter dash. Drakeford took home second place while Alexandru secured a new personal best in 10th place overall.

More Notable Performances

Cavaliers record two sixth place finishes in the long jump events as Lauren Yeboah-Kodie jumped 5.65m/18-6.50 on her penultimate trip down the runway while Heldi Valikaj leapt out 7.05m/23-1.75 on his fourth-round attempt.

In the women’s 1000-meters, Annie Jackson recorded a new personal-best 2:47.74 in route to a third-place finish while freshman Ella Woehlcke rounded out the top five finishers clocking 2:49.08 in fifth place.

Up Next

The Cavaliers continue competition on the second day of the Virginia Tech Invitational in Rector Field House in Blacksburg, Va. on Saturday (Jan.18).