No. 9 Virginia Set to Host No. 6 UNC on Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team (3-0) continues their homestand on Monday (Jan. 20), taking on No. 6 North Carolina (3-0) at 1 p.m. on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville, Va.
The match against the Tar Heels is a non-conference matchup and will not count in the ACC standings.
FAN INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live scoring will be available for the match
- Admission is free
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia defeated James Madison 7-0 at home on Saturday (Jan. 18), improving to 3-0 on the season
- Freshman Isabelle Lacy made her collegiate debut against the Dukes, picking up her first collegiate win in singles on court six
NOTES ON NORTH CAROLINA
- Virginia is 17-52 all-time against North Carolina
- Both Virginia head coach Sara O’Leary and associate head coach Gina Suarez-Malaguti are North Carolina alumnae
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will be hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend matches on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25
- New Mexico, No. 11 Duke, and No. 20 South Carolina will play in the Charlottesville Regional with one spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on the line
- Virginia hosts New Mexico on Friday (Jan. 24) at 1 p.m., with the Blue Devils and Gamecocks playing at 4 p.m.
- The two winners will play on Saturday (Jan. 25) at 3:30 p.m. The consolation will be played at 6:30 p.m.