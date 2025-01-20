No. 9 Virginia Set to Host No. 6 UNC on Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team (3-0) continues their homestand on Monday (Jan. 20), taking on No. 6 North Carolina (3-0) at 1 p.m. on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville, Va.

The match against the Tar Heels is a non-conference matchup and will not count in the ACC standings.

FAN INFORMATION

Live streaming and live scoring will be available for the match

Admission is free

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia defeated James Madison 7-0 at home on Saturday (Jan. 18), improving to 3-0 on the season

Freshman Isabelle Lacy made her collegiate debut against the Dukes, picking up her first collegiate win in singles on court six

NOTES ON NORTH CAROLINA

Virginia is 17-52 all-time against North Carolina

Both Virginia head coach Sara O’Leary and associate head coach Gina Suarez-Malaguti are North Carolina alumnae

UP NEXT