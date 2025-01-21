Dylan Dietrich and Keegan Rice Earn ACC Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia sophomore Dylan Dietrich has been named ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week and first-year Keegan Rice has been named the ACC Men’s Tennis Freshman of the Week in honors announced Tuesday (Jan. 21) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Dietrich went 2-0 in singles, helping the Cavaliers open the season with a pair of victories. Dietrich clinched Virginia’s 6-1 victory over Old Dominion with a 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (4) win over No. 70 Connor van Schalkwyk. He also defeated Casey Hoole in straight sets in Virginia’s season-opening 5-2 win at No. 15 South Carolina. In doubles, Dietrich went 2-0 with partner Mans Dahlberg, helping the Cavaliers secure the doubles point in both wins.

Rice picked up his first career dual match victories, topping No. 55 Sean Daryabeigi 6-7 (6), 7-5, 3-0 (ret) of South Carolina and winning in straight-sets against Old Dominion. Rice also went 2-0 in doubles with James Hopper.

This is Dietrich’s first career ACC Player of the Week honor and Rice’s first career ACC Freshman of the Week.