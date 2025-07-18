Dylan Dietrich Advances at World University Games

ESSEN, Germany – Rising Virginia men’s tennis junior Dylan Dietrich is competing at the 2025 FISU World University Games, being held July 17-26 at the ETUF Tennisanlage in Essen, Germany.

Dietrich is representing Switzerland in the international competition featuring university-aged athletes competing in 18 different disciplines. He is competing in the singles and doubles draws.

Dietrich opened the singles competition with a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the round of 64 over Zvarebwanashe Mukwaturi of Zimbabwe. In the round of 32, Dietrich will face Dhilvan Herath of Sri Lanka.

In doubles, Dietrich is pairing with NC State’s Luca Staheli. The duo opened with a 6-1, 6-4 win against South Africa’s Jason Fogle and Damien Nezar to advance to the Round of 16 where they will face Jeremy Jin and Derek Pham of Australia.

Dietrich is the third player in program history to medal at the World University Games. Also representing Switzerland, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won bronze in doubles in 2023 in Chengdu. Dominic Inglot won silver in doubles in 2009 while representing the United Kingdom.