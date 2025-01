Six Cavaliers Named USA Lacrosse Preseason All-Americans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Six Virginia men’s lacrosse players have been voted Preseason All-Americans by USA Lacrosse, the organization announced Wednesday (Jan. 22).

Noah Chizmar (SSDM), McCabe Millon (attack), Griffin Schutz (midfield), and Ben Wayer (LSM) nabbed second-team honors, while Johnny Hackett (attack/midfield) and John Schroter (defense) were named to the honorable mention list.

Virginia’s four second-team honorees led all programs nationally and its six total recipients tied for third-most overall.

Preseason All-Americans are compiled by USA Lacrosse Magazine staff and contributors with consultation from college coaches.

The Cavaliers were voted No. 5 in USA Lacrosse Magazine’s preseason poll, which was announced on Jan. 9.

Virginia kicks off its 2025 campaign on Saturday, Feb. 8, when the Hoos host Colgate in their season opener. Broadcast designations and outstanding start times will be announced at later date as determined by the ACC and its television partners.

USA LACROSSE DIVISION I MEN’S PRESEASON ALL-AMERICANS

FIRST TEAM

A – Chris Kavanagh, Notre Dame

A – CJ Kirst, Cornell

A – Joey Spallina, Syracuse

M – Andrew McAdorey, Duke

M – Evan Plunkett, Army

M – Mikey Weisshaar, Towson

FO – Will Lynch, Notre Dame

SSDM – Ben Ramsey, Notre Dame

SSDM – Casey Wilson, Denver

LSM – Will Donovan, Notre Dame

D – Jimmy Freehill, Denver

D – Brendan Lavelle, Penn

D – Scott Smith, Johns Hopkins

G – Emmet Carroll, Penn

SECOND TEAM

A – Sam King, Harvard

A – Coulter Mackesy, Princeton

A – McCabe Millon, Virginia

M – Matt Traynor, Penn State

M – Griffin Schutz, Virginia

M – Michael Leo, Syracuse

FO – Will Coletti, Army

SSDM – Noah Chizmar, Virginia

SSDM – Aidan Maguire, Duke

LSM – Ben Wayer, Virginia

D – Billy Dwan, Syracuse

D – Shawn Lyght, Notre Dame

D – Ty Banks, Georgetown

G – Jack Fracyon, Penn State

THIRD TEAM

A – Ryan Bell, Providence

A – Owen Duffy, North Carolina

A – Michael Long, Cornell

M – Matt Collison, Johns Hopkins

M – Sam English, Syracuse

M – Devon McLane, Notre Dame

FO – James Ball, Georgetown

SSDM – Jack Gray, Duke

SSDM – Jack Monfort, Johns Hopkins

LSM – Max Yates, Colgate

D – Richard Checo, Lehigh

D – Colin Mulshine, Princeton

D – Levi Verch, Saint Joseph’s

G – Michael Gianforcaro, North Carolina

HONORABLE MENTION

A – Aidan Carroll, Georgetown

A – Ryan Cohen, Michigan

A – Jackson Eicher, Army

A – Owen Hiltz, Syracuse

A – Leo Johnson, Yale

A – Nate Kabiri, Princeton

A – Chris Lyons, Yale

A – Aidan McLane, Brown

A – Silas Richmond, UAlbany

A – Eric Spanos, Maryland

A – Ryan Stines, Utah

A – Jake Taylor, Notre Dame

A – Tynan Walsh, Penn

M – Jack Aimone, Penn State

M – Jordan Faison, Notre Dame

M – Willem Firth, Cornell

M – Johnny Hackett, Virginia

M – Benn Johnston, Duke

M – Max Krevsky, Yale

M – Chad Palumbo, Princeton

M – Charlie Pope, Vermont

M – Cam Rubin, Penn

M – Finn Thomson, Syracuse

FO – Zach Hayashi, Navy

FO – Machado Rodriguez, Yale

FO – Brady Wambach, North Carolina

SSDM – Mike Grace, Syracuse

SSDM – Pace Billings, Michigan

LSM – Jack Combs, Vermont

LSM – Juliann Radossich, Fairfield

LSM – Jack Stuzin, Yale

D – Michael Bath, Princeton

D – Charlie Cave, Brown

D – Greg Campisi, Notre Dame

D – Ricky Figueiras, Syracuse

D – Patrick Pisano, Yale

D – Alex Ross, Penn State

D – John Shroter, Virginia

D – Jayson Singer, Cornell

D – Peter Thomann, North Carolina

D – Bobby Van Buren, Ohio State

G – Kevin Ellington, Delaware

G – Wyatt Knust, Cornell

G – Logan McNaney, Maryland

G – Anderson Moore, Georgetown

G – Mason Oak, Quinnipiac

G – Zach Vigue, Richmond