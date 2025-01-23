Men’s Lacrosse Single-Game Tickets On Sale Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s lacrosse single-game tickets and 3-game mini plans are now available for purchase, the Virginia Athletics ticket office announced Thursday (Jan. 23).

The Cavaliers, who unveiled their 2025 schedule last month, host nine regular-season games at Klöckner Stadium, including a rematch of last year’s NCAA semifinal against Maryland (March 15), and ACC foes Syracuse (March 29) and Duke (April 26).

New chairbacks are expected to be installed prior to the season opener in the reserved seating area of Klöckner Stadium grandstands.

Outstanding start times and broadcast selections will be announced at a later date as released by the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners.

Virginia opened at No. 5 in USA Lacrosse Magazine’s preseason poll. Last year, the Cavaliers advanced to Championship Weekend for the fourth time in the last five opportunities and 26th time in program history. Under head coach Lars Tiffany, UVA has produced eight consecutive winning campaigns and has won 21 of its last 25 contests at Klöckner Stadium.

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS

Single-game ticket prices vary game-to-game and are subject to change. General admission seating is available for as low as $10 while reserved seating starts as low as $16.

3-GAME MINI PLANS

3-game mini plans allow fans to select one game between Maryland, Syracuse or Duke, and any two of the remaining six regular-season games. 3-game mini plans are $36 for general admission, $40 for reserved bleacher seating and $90 for reserved seatbacks.

SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets are available for purchase and are $75 for general admission or $100 for reserved seating. For more information regarding 2025 Virginia men’s lacrosse season tickets, visit UVATix.com.

Season tickets are a guaranteed way to reserve seats to any potential home postseason games at Klöckner Stadium in 2025.

HOW TO PURCHASE

Tickets can be purchased by going online to UVATix.com or by calling the ticket office at 434-924-8821. Current full-time university faculty/staff are eligible for a 20 percent discount on season tickets and should call the ticket office to order.

Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance to save time and money. Tickets purchased online and at the box office starting one hour to the game are sold at the game day price.

GROUP TICKETS

Discounted group tickets are available for parties of 20 or more in advance by contacting the ticket office.