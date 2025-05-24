Virginia Named Host of 2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships

Virginia was awarded hosting duties after the NCAA announced a venue change in the fall of 2023, following a scheduling conflict with Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass), which was selected as one of the host sites for the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

Next year’s Championship Weekend marks the first time since 1982 that UVA will host the Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship, having previously staged the event at Scott Stadium in both 1977 and 1982. Aside from the 1977 and 1982 games, UVA has hosted only two other NCAA Championships, the Division I men’s and women’s cross country championship races in 1987 and 2023. Next year’s Championships marks the first time postseason lacrosse will be played at the venue since it served as a host site for the 2004 NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. Scott Stadium is also the first campus stadium to be the final site of the Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship since 2002, when Rutgers hosted the event.

“The Division I Men’s Lacrosse Committee is excited to head to Charlottesville for a fantastic championship experience in 2026,” said Matt Colagiovanni, committee chair and deputy athletic director at Rutgers. “We are thrilled to work with the University of Virginia staff and local community to provide an outstanding championship experience for the student athletes as the event returns to a college campus setting.

“This is a tremendous opportunity, as fans from across the country will experience Charlottesville for the first time as the host of the national semifinals and the national championship game. We thank Virginia for their strong bid to host, and the committee looks forward to collaborating closely to make this a memorable event for everyone involved.”

Not since April 2, 2011 – when the Cavaliers hosted Maryland in a nationally televised regular-season matchup – has a lacrosse game been played at Scott Stadium. In a fitting end to the season, Virginia went on to defeat the Terrapins, 9-7, in the national championship game, capturing the program’s fifth NCAA title in the process. Prior to Klöckner Stadium’s inaugural season in 1993, Scott Stadium served as UVA’s primary home for lacrosse – particularly for matchups against marquee opponents. Scott Stadium was also the host site of the 1976 North-South All-Star game, a prestigious annual event that showcases the nation’s top senior college lacrosse players.

In 2003, the NCAA unified the Division II and Division III national championship games with the Division I semifinals and final, creating a single, championship-filled weekend. The inaugural all-division format took place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, where the Wahoos defeated Johns Hopkins, 9-7, in the championship game in dramatic fashion amid soaking wet conditions.

VIRGINIA MEN’S LACROSSE SEASON TICKET DEPOSITS

Deposits for new season tickets for the 2026 Virginia Men’s Lacrosse season are available at UVATix.com. Current season ticket members should not place a deposit as renewal information will be forthcoming later in the summer.