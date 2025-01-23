No. 5 Virginia Hosts ITA Kickoff Weekend Matches

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team (4-0) hosts ITA Kickoff Weekend matches at the Boar’s Head Sports Club this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live courts streams and live scores will be available for the matches with links posted on VirginiaSports.com

Virginia will be part of the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Coverage, available on their YouTube channel

Admission is free

ITA KICKOFF WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, Jan. 24, 1 pm – No. 5 Virginia (4-0) vs. New Mexico (0-0)

Friday, Jan. 24, 4 pm – No. 20 South Carolina (2-0) vs. No. 7 Duke (4-0)

Saturday, Jan. 25, 3:30 pm – Championship Match

Saturday, Jan. 25, 6:30 pm – Consolation Match

ABOUT ITA KICKOFF WEEKEND

The ITA Kickoff Weekend is one of the marquee events of the spring season bringing together the top 56 men’s and women’s college tennis teams for a weekend of intense competition. Hosted by 14 men’s and women’s programs from across the country, the ITA Kickoff Weekend is an early-season test for teams against programs they might not typically face

Not just playing for pride, the stakes will be high for Kickoff Weekend play as all 112 competing teams are looking to be just one of the 14 teams from each gender to advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships

Each season, the ITA Kickoff Weekend field is determined by the ITA Kickoff Weekend Draft which is held in the summer months after the dual-match season. The Top 14 ranked teams in the final ITA Rankings of the season will automatically serve as hosts for both men’s and women’s teams

In the draft, teams and coaches have the opportunity to choose where they would like to play. The picks start with the No. 15 ranked team and conclude with the No. 56 ranked team (or until all 56 spots are filled)

With four teams playing at each host site, the winning teams from the opening round will meet in the second round to determine who advances to the 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championships

The winner of the Charlottesville regional will earn a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, being held Feb. 7-10 in Champaign or Evanston, Ill.

The UVA men are also hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend matches and will be playing the preliminary round before the women’s matches on Saturday

CAVALIER NOTES

The Cavaliers moved up four spots to No. 5 in this week’s ITA team rankings

The Cavaliers defeated No. 6 North Carolina 4-3 on Monday (Jan. 20) to come into the tournament with a 4-0 record

In the win over UNC, Elaine Chervinsky and Mélodie Collard topped No. 1 Susanna Maltby and Carson Tanguilig 6-1 on the top court

The Cavaliers have four players with double-digit singles victories this year, led by Chervinsky with a 19-6 mark along with Annabelle Xu (16-5), Collard (15-6), and Martina Genis Salas (13-7)

Chervinsky and Collard are 21-1 as a doubles team with a 4-0 mark in dual matches

In singles, Collard and Ziodato are each 4-0 in dual matches to start the season

Virginia is looking to advance to ITA Indoors for the fourth straight year

Last year, UVA topped Georgia Tech 4-0 in the final to advance

This will be the first-ever meeting between Virginia and New Mexico

UVA is 5-8 all-time against South Carolina, winning the last two matchups against the Gamecocks

The Cavaliers are 11-64 all-time against Duke. UVA has won the last two meetings against their fellow ACC school

