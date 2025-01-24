Cavaliers Travel to Penn 10 Elite Meet Saturday

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams travel to Philadelphia, Pa. to compete at the Penn 10 Elite meet hosted by the University of Pennsylvania on Saturday (Jan.25).

The Cavalier’s kick started the indoor season with 39 personal bests, 15 moves on the Virginia all-time top 10 list, two facility records and two school records at the Liberty Kickoff (Dec. 6). The same weekend at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Invitational, Margot Appleton and Gary Martin highlighted the star-studded cast smashing their own school records in the women’s 5000-meters and men’s 3000-meters. Martin also dipped under the previous collegiate record in the event to record the fourth-fastest time in collegiate history.

Virginia started off the new year at the Virginia Tech Invitational (Jan. 17-18) where Jeremiah Nubbe broke the school record and ACC record in the men’s weight throw with his mark of 23.94m/78-6.50. The Cavaliers notched six Virginia Top 10 marks alongside 10 personal bests and eight season bests.

This weekend will provide the team another chance to compete against elite competition in a new facility at the Ott Center for Track & Field. Among the teams slated to compete include Brown, Cornell, Harvard, Howard, UConn, Princeton, Penn State and Villanova.

The Cavaliers will continue the indoor campaign as Virginia co-hosts the East Coast Invitational at the Virginia Beach Convention Center in Virginia Beach, Va. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8.