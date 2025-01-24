No. 5 Virginia Defeats New Mexico to Advance to ITA Kickoff Final

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 4-0 win against New Mexico on Friday (Jan. 24) in the opener of ITA Kickoff Weekend matches at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers (5-0) won the doubles point and picked up three straight-set singles wins against the Lobos (0-1) to advance to the ITA Kickoff final.

Junior Annabelle Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas opened the match with a 6-0 win on doubles court two. Seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard won 6-1 on the top court to clinch the doubles point and put the Cavaliers up 1-0.

Genis Salas extended the UVA lead to 2-0 with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win on court three. Xu added another straight-sets win for the Cavaliers on the top court to make it 3-0.

Freshman Isabelle Lacy closed out the win for the Cavaliers, picking up a 6-2, 6-1 victory on court four.

Virginia will face No. 7 Duke on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 3:30 p.m. in the championship match. The winner of the final will earn a spot in the 16-team field at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, being held Feb. 7-10 in Champaign or Evanston, Ill.