No. 5 Virginia Defeats New Mexico to Advance to ITA Kickoff Final

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 4-0 win against New Mexico on Friday (Jan. 24) in the opener of ITA Kickoff Weekend matches at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
The Cavaliers (5-0) won the doubles point and picked up three straight-set singles wins against the Lobos (0-1) to advance to the ITA Kickoff final.
Junior Annabelle Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas opened the match with a 6-0 win on doubles court two. Seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard won 6-1 on the top court to clinch the doubles point and put the Cavaliers up 1-0.
Genis Salas extended the UVA lead to 2-0 with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 win on court three. Xu added another straight-sets win for the Cavaliers on the top court to make it 3-0.
Freshman Isabelle Lacy closed out the win for the Cavaliers, picking up a 6-2, 6-1 victory on court four.
Virginia will face No. 7 Duke on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 3:30 p.m. in the championship match. The winner of the final will earn a spot in the 16-team field at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, being held Feb. 7-10 in Champaign or Evanston, Ill.
#5 Virginia 4, New Mexico 0
Singles competition
- #32 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Rebekkah Gaines (NM) 6-2, 6-1
- #34 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) vs. Maud Vandeputte (NM) 6-4, 2-3, unfinished
- #94 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Sarah O’Connor (NM) 6-0, 6-0
- Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Maria Sodre (NM) 6-2, 6-1
- Melodie Collard (VA) vs. Sofia Taborga (NM) 6-2, 5-2, unfinished
- Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) vs. Maria Matsoukatidi (NM) 6-0, 5-1, unfinished
Doubles competition
- #2 Elaine Chervinsky/Melodie Collard (VA) def. Rebekkah Gaines/Maria Sodre (NM) 6-1
- #27 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Maud Vandeputte/Sofia Taborga (NM) 6-0
- #55 Sara Ziodato/Meggie Navarro (VA) vs. Sarah O’Connor/Maria Matsoukatidi (NM) 5-2, unfinished
Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (3,1,4)
T-1:35 A-75