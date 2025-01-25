No. 1 Virginia Wins at No. 2 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams completed competition at the two-day Eddie Reese Texas Showdown on Saturday (Jan. 25) at the Lee and Joe Jamil Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas.

The Cavalier women closed out the meet by winning four of the six events in the final session. They went 3-0 in the triple dual, defeating No. 2 Texas, No. 8 NC State and No. 17 Arizona State. The men went 0-3 in the head-to-head match-ups.

Women’s Dual Meet Scores

#1 Virginia 199, #2 Texas 153

#1 Virginia 234.50, #8 NC State 117.50

#1 Virginia 250, #17 Arizona State 102

Men’s Dual Meet Scores

#1 Texas 272, #18 Virginia 80

#4 Arizona State 242, #18 Virginia 110

# 6 NC State 226, #18 Virginia 125

Senior Gretchen Walsh won the 100 Free with a 45.68, her seventh time posting a sub-46.00 swim in the event. She also swam a 45.87 in the 100 Free split of the 400 Free Relay, helping the Cavaliers take the victory in that event and complete a sweep of the relays.

Sophomore Claire Curzan picked up a win in the 200 Backstroke (1:49.97), giving her wins in both the 100 and 200 backstrokes over the two-day event. She was also second in the 50 Free and helped lead the 200 & 400 Medley Relays and the 200 & 400 Free Relays to victory.

Junior Emma Weber won the 200 Breast with a personal-best time of 2:06.97, almost three seconds faster than her seed time.

The Virginia women won all but three events across all three sessions of the meet.

The men’s best showing of the meet came in Saturday’s 200 Backstroke. Freshman David King placed third with a 1:41.28, while junior Jack Aikins was sixth with a 1:43.63.

MEET NOTES

This was the final dual meet of the season for Virginia

Sophomore Cavan Gormsen moved up to No. 6 on the UVA All-Time list in the 1650 Free with a 16:02.97, knocking five seconds off her previous best

