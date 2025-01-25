Hot-Shooting Irish Defeat Cavaliers, 74-59

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Torrid 3-point shooting lifted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-10, 3-5 ACC) past the Virginia Cavaliers (9-11, 2-7 ACC) on Saturday night (Jan. 25) at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Irish shot 48.2 percent (27 of 56) from the field, including 52.2 percent from deep (12 of 23). Markus Burton led the visitors with 21 points (7-14 FG, 4 3FG) while Tae Davis tallied 16 (6-11 FG, 6 rebounds, 5 assists) and Braeden Shrewsberry added 13 (5-12 FG, 3 3FG). The victory marked Notre Dame’s first win over the Cavaliers in Charlottesville after nine straight losses.

Jacob Cofie led UVA with a career-high 17 points (7-13 FG, 6 rebounds) and Isaac McKneely scored 14 (5-11 FG, 4 3FG). Virginia posted a 40.4 percent (23 of 57) shooting mark. The Cavaliers never led.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Sophomore guard Markus Burton scored the Irish’s first nine points to propel Notre Dame to an early 14-3 lead. Isaac McKneely tallied 14 of Virginia’s first 18 points as the Cavaliers cut the deficit to four [22-18] at the 5:50 mark. Notre Dame then scored on seven of its final eight possessions of the half to cement a 12-point halftime advantage [39-27]. Isaac McKneely led Virginia at the break with 14 points and four 3-pointers.

The Cavaliers did not make a field goal for nearly six minutes as Notre Dame established a 21-point lead eight minutes into the second stanza. Virginia trailed by as many as 27 points before rallying late in the game.

UP NEXT

Virginia travels to Miami on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Tipoff at Watsco Center is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2/U.