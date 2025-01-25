Record Setting Weekend for Virginia Track & Field at Penn 10 Elite Meet

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program excelled at the Penn 10 Elite meet in Philadelphia, Pa. tallying eight event wins, four facility records and many more personal bests at the Ott Center for Track and Field Saturday (Jan.25).

Faculty Records Fall

In the women’s mile, Tatum David broke the Ott Center record crossing the line in a new personal-best 4:33.27. Her time ranks seventh in the NCAA this season and third in Virginia history.

Also, under the previous facility record (4:43.90) was Stella Kermes in sixth place. Kermes clocked a new personal-best 4:42.77 to become the No.4 freshman in Virginia history.

In a thrilling women’s 3000-meter race, Sophia Atkinson recorded a new personal best of 9:14.22 to secure the win and Ott Center record. Atkinson’s time is 27th in the NCAA this season and ranks second in school history just behind her teammate, Margot Appleton.

Atkinson led the way for the Cavaliers as Gillian Bushee (9:23.55) and Sarah Peer (9:47.93) recorded new personal bests in third and ninth place respectively. Bushee’s time was also under the previous facility record of 9:32.02.

Celia Rifaterra jumped over the facility record clearing a season-best height of 1.80m/5-10.75 to sit 17th in the NCAA this season.

Just behind Rifaterra was Carly Tarentino in second place overall. Tarentino cleared 1.77m/5-9.75 to also best the pervious Ott Center record of 1.75m/.

In the field, Brooke Lumpkin set the facility record in the women’s shot put with her second attempt mark of 15.88m/52-1.25. Also over the previous facility record of 15.38m/ was Estel Valeanu in second place with her fourth attempt mark of 15.67m/51-5.

After breaking the school record in the men’s weight throw just a week ago, Jeremiah Nubbe returned to the ring for another big-time performance. Nubbe threw for 22.73m/74-7 to finish runner-up and best the facility record (19.53m). Third place finisher, Keyandre Davis threw new personal-best 21.22m/69-7.50 to round out the top three finishers and surpass the previous Ott Center record as well.

Two Cavaliers in Alex Sherman and Evans White IV were faster than the facility record of 47.95 in the men’s 400-meters. Sherman finished runner-up in a new personal best time of 47.17 while White IV clocked 47.93 in eighth place. Sherman betters his Virginia No.5 time to sit at No.25 in the NCAA this season.

In the men’s mile, Gary Martin and We Porter ran under the Ott Center record (3:59.13) while 10 athletes in the field recoded sub-4-minute time. Martin finished third in 3.54.94 which is No.8 in the NCAA this season while Porter finished ninth in the 21st fastest time in the NCAA this season (3:57.26).