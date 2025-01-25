Record Setting Weekend for Virginia Track & Field at Penn 10 Elite Meet

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program excelled at the Penn 10 Elite meet in Philadelphia, Pa. tallying eight event wins, four facility records and many more personal bests at the Ott Center for Track and Field Saturday (Jan.25).
Faculty Records Fall
- In the women’s mile, Tatum David broke the Ott Center record crossing the line in a new personal-best 4:33.27. Her time ranks seventh in the NCAA this season and third in Virginia history.
- Also, under the previous facility record (4:43.90) was Stella Kermes in sixth place. Kermes clocked a new personal-best 4:42.77 to become the No.4 freshman in Virginia history.
- In a thrilling women’s 3000-meter race, Sophia Atkinson recorded a new personal best of 9:14.22 to secure the win and Ott Center record. Atkinson’s time is 27th in the NCAA this season and ranks second in school history just behind her teammate, Margot Appleton.
- Atkinson led the way for the Cavaliers as Gillian Bushee (9:23.55) and Sarah Peer (9:47.93) recorded new personal bests in third and ninth place respectively. Bushee’s time was also under the previous facility record of 9:32.02.
- Celia Rifaterra jumped over the facility record clearing a season-best height of 1.80m/5-10.75 to sit 17th in the NCAA this season.
- Just behind Rifaterra was Carly Tarentino in second place overall. Tarentino cleared 1.77m/5-9.75 to also best the pervious Ott Center record of 1.75m/.
- In the field, Brooke Lumpkin set the facility record in the women’s shot put with her second attempt mark of 15.88m/52-1.25. Also over the previous facility record of 15.38m/ was Estel Valeanu in second place with her fourth attempt mark of 15.67m/51-5.
- After breaking the school record in the men’s weight throw just a week ago, Jeremiah Nubbe returned to the ring for another big-time performance. Nubbe threw for 22.73m/74-7 to finish runner-up and best the facility record (19.53m). Third place finisher, Keyandre Davis threw new personal-best 21.22m/69-7.50 to round out the top three finishers and surpass the previous Ott Center record as well.
- Two Cavaliers in Alex Sherman and Evans White IV were faster than the facility record of 47.95 in the men’s 400-meters. Sherman finished runner-up in a new personal best time of 47.17 while White IV clocked 47.93 in eighth place. Sherman betters his Virginia No.5 time to sit at No.25 in the NCAA this season.
- In the men’s mile, Gary Martin and We Porter ran under the Ott Center record (3:59.13) while 10 athletes in the field recoded sub-4-minute time. Martin finished third in 3.54.94 which is No.8 in the NCAA this season while Porter finished ninth in the 21st fastest time in the NCAA this season (3:57.26).
- While only good for seventh place, Andrew Jones recorded new personal-best of 8:00.85 to run under the previous facility record (8:05.85) in the men’s 3000-meters.
Strength from the Start
- Earning an automatic bid to the final, Sarah Akpan recorded the second fastest qualifying time in the women’s 60-meter dash prelim. Teammate Maya Rollins sprinted her way to a personal best of 7.77 which was good for 12th place overall.
- In the women’s 60-meter dash final, Akpan stormed to victory in 7.43 to equal her personal best time in the event.
- In the prelims of the women’s 60-meter hurdles, Maya Rollins recorded the fastest qualifying time in a new personal best of 8.46. In the final, Rollins finished runner-up crossing the line in 8.50.
- On the men’s side, Ethan Robinson earned an automatic qualifying position to the men’s 60-meter hurdles final after crossing the line in 7.97. Similar to Rollins, Robinson finished runner-up in the final in a personal best time of 7.86.
- Virginia swept the men’s and women’s distance medley relays (DMR). The quartet of Tatum Olesen, Amanda Boateng, Ella Woehlke and Tatum David clocked 11:37.97 for the eighth fastest DMR in the NCAA this season while Wes Porter, Ethan Robinson, Myles Plummer and Will Anthony combined efforts to recorded the NCAA No.3 time this season in 9:51.44.
- A trio of Cavaliers recorded top 10 finishes between the men’s and women’s 200-meter dash including Sarah Akpan (24.15, 3rd), Ariel Fletcher (24.89, 10th) and Alex Sherman (21.74, 8th)
- Max Russo (48.79) and Kaela Swift (58.45) recorded new personal best times over 400-meters.
- Six Cavaliers recorded personal-bests for the mile race including Justin Wachtel (3:59.59), Scott Sikorski (4:01.40) Jimmy Wischusen (4:08.53) and for the women, Tatum David (4:33.27), Stella Kermes (4:42.77) and Cate DeSousa (4:45.69).
- Both men’s and women’s 4×400-meter relays closed out the weekend with season best performances. The team of Ariel Fletcher, Sarah Akpan, Emily Alexandru and Brooke’Lyn Drakeford finished runner-up in 3:42.68. Also finishing runner-up was foursome of Evans White IV, Alex Sherman, Gage, Goss and James Ford in 3:13.02.
Fierce in the Field
- Freshman Caleb Holman continued to make a statement this season, winning the men’s triple jump competition with his mark of 15.15m/49-8.50. On the women’s side, Lily Hulland finished nineth with her mark of 11.29m/37-0.50.
- After adding her name to the Virginia record books just one week ago, Estel Valeanu returned to the ring in the women’s shot put where she moved up and tie her teammate, Bree Lumpkin, for third all-time in program history. Valeanu threw for a new personal best mark of 18.32m/60-1.25 on her fourth attempt.
- Janae Profit notched a top five performance finishing in fourth place with her mark of 14.73m/48-4 in the women’s shot put.
- Lauren Yeboah-Kodie jumped out to a new personal best in the women’s long jump leaping out 5.92m/19-5.25 to finish fifth in the competition.
From Director of Cross Country & Track & Field Vin Lananna:
“It was an awesome day for the UVA men and women at Penn’s new facility. Our throwers were quite impressive again and our men’s and women’s milers delivered big-time performances. I was pleased with Sarah Akpan, Maya Rollins, Tatum David and Caleb Holman. Virginia was in the win column all day in every event and there plenty more to come!”
Up Next
The Cavaliers will be back in action when Virginia co-hosts the East Coast Invitational at the Virginia Beach Convention Center in Virginia Beach, Va. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8.
