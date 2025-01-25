Virginia Set For Sunday Showdown At No. 16 Stanford

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (4-2, 0-1 ACC) hits the road for the first time in conference play this weekend with a showdown at No. 16 Stanford (6-2, 0-1 ACC) on Sunday (Jan. 26). Wrestling is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The dual will be broadcast on ACCNX, and live stats will be provided by TrackWrestling. Links to both are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).

NOTING THE HOOS

The Cavaliers’ match at Stanford is the first of back-to-back duals against ranked foes on the road.

Dylan Cedeno enters the weekend undefeated after picking up a major decision with a shutout in the ACC opener against Tyler Tracy of NC State.

Cedeno is now 6-0 on the season after claiming the Southern Scuffle championship at 141 pounds in his first action of the season to open the new year.

The Cavaliers are battling illness heading into the weekend matchup with the Cardinal which has forced some shakeups in the probable lineup for the dual.

The Hoos have five wrestlers ranked in the individual rankings from InterMat this week: Keyveon Roller (No. 31 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 27 at 133), Dylan Cedeno (No. 20 at 141), Jack Gioffre (No. 30 at 149) and Nick Hamilton (No. 19 at 165).

Nick Sanko is slated for the start at 157 and has been successful this season in tournament competition, placing at the Southeast Open (6th), Sheridan Invitational (4th) and Southern Scuffle (7th).

Kyle Montaperto (133) has also seen success in tournament action, claiming the title at the Patriot Open and placing at the Sheridan Invitational (3rd).

VIRGINIA PROBABLES (Rankings by InterMat)

125: No. 31 Keyveon Roller

133: Kyle Montaperto

141: No. 20 Dylan Cedeno

149: No. 30 Jack Gioffre

157: Nick Sanko

165: No. 19 Nick Hamilton OR Mason Stefanelli

174: Michael Murphy

184: Griffin Gammell OR Justin Phillips

197: Steven Burrell Jr. OR Ethan Weatherspoon

HWT: Gabe Christenson

STANFORD PROBABLES (Rankings by InterMat)

125: Forfeit

133: No. 6 Tyler Knox

141: No. 21 Jason Miranda

149: No. 7 Jaden Abas

157: No. 29 Grigor Cholakyan

165: No. 16 Hunter Garvin

174: No. 4 Lorenzo Norman

184: Tye Monteiro

197: No. 24 Nick Stemmet

HWT: Peter Ming