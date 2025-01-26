Cavaliers Take Step Back In Loss

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Whatever momentum the University of Virginia men’s basketball team generated early in the week evaporated Saturday night.

The Cavaliers ended a five-game losing streak Tuesday with a one-sided win over Boston College, and with an opportunity to record a second consecutive victory for the first time this month, they appeared to have plenty to play for against Notre Dame at John Paul Jones Arena. But they never led in a 74-59 loss to the Fighting Irish.

Virginia turned in a listless performance. The Irish (9-10 overall, 3-5 ACC) shot 48.2 percent overall and 52.2 percent from 3-point range against UVA’s Pack Line defense. Six Notre Dame players made at least one trey apiece.

“You’re not going to win any game with [the opponent] shooting 52% from 3,” UVA freshman Jacob Cofie said, “and I feel like we just had to do a better job of stopping that.”

Notre Dame scored on seven of its final eight possessions in the first half and led 39-27 at the break. The Irish made three 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the second half to blow the game open.

The Cavaliers are 0-7 this season when they give up 70 or more points. “We scored enough points tonight to win the game,” junior guard Isaac McKneely said. “We just gotta get stuff figured out defensively.”

The Irish came in shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc, and their head coach, Micah Shrewsberry, would like his team to put up more 3-pointers. Against UVA, Notre Dame players repeatedly found themselves open on the perimeter, and they capitalized on those opportunities.

Asked about his team’s defensive lapses, Virginia interim head coach Ron Sanchez said, “I always like to say that energy trumps strategy and I’ve got to do a better job of getting the guys revved up, ready to kind of come out and be almost rabid in a way to compete harder. That’s on me. We got to continue to rebound the ball well. Sometimes we do get stops and give up the offensive rebound and that hurts us.”

The Wahoos (9-11, 2-7) gave up 10 offensive boards on a night when Notre Dame outrebounded them 39-27. They struggled at the other end of the court too. Not until the 10:31 mark of the first half did a Cavalier other than McKneely score.

With 8:30 to play, the Hoos had only 36 points and trailed by 27. Virginia hit four 3-pointers in the final 7:06, but by then the outcome had been effectively decided.