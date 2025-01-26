Virginia Falls On The Road At No. 16 Stanford

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Dylan Cedeno continued his hot start to 2025, remaining undefeated on the season with an individual victory on Sunday (Jan. 26), but Virginia (4-3, 0-2 ACC) fell on the road at No. 16 Stanford (7-2, 1-1 ACC) by a score of 34-9 at Maples Pavilion.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The dual started at 174 pounds and the Cardinal picked up wins at the first four weight classes, including a trio of bonus-point victories, to take an 18-0 lead on the Cavaliers.

Virginia got on the board when the lineup flipped to 125 pounds as Stanford forfeited the weight class and No. 31 Keyveon Roller picked up the victory. Stanford then claimed 133 pounds, before Dylan Cedeno would take the mat for the second Cavalier victory of the night.

Cedeno got the early lead with a takedown and held on to the lead through a pair of escapes to pick up the win over his nationally-ranked opponent, Jason Miranda who is ranked No. 21 at 141 pounds.

Stanford would claim the next three weight classes to close out the dual.

NOTING THE HOOS

Dylan Cedeno improved to 7-0 on the season since seeing his first action of the season at the start of the month with the 141-pound championship at the Southern Scuffle.

Cedeno is now 2-0 in the ACC and in dual action this season.

It was the first meeting with Stanford since the 2002-03 season and first ever at a home site. The series is now tied at 1-1.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND

“We didn’t compete tonight. I won’t candy coat it. This was not at all what we expected from our team. There is no other way to say it. Our performance overall is unacceptable. Small positives on the night were (Dylan) Cedeno beating another nationally-ranked guy and Nick Hamilton is finally back in the lineup. He’s been out for more than eight weeks but is healthy now. He had a close match against an All-American, but again – and it was kind of the theme of the night – he waited too long to give himself a chance to win. We need to truly learn from tonight and make the changes.”

No. 16 STANFORD 34, VIRGINIA 9

174: No. 4 Lorenzo Norman tech fall. Michael Murphy, 20-5 (7:00) – STAN 5, UVA 0

184: Tye Monteiro over Justin Phillips by injury default – STAN 11, UVA 0

197: No. 24 Nick Stemmet dec. Steven Burrell Jr., 8-1 – STAN 14, UVA 0

HWT: Peter Ming major dec. Gabe Christenson, 9-0 – STAN 18, UVA 0

125: No. 31 Keyveon Roller by forfeit – STAN 18, UVA 6

133: No. 6 Tyler Knox pinned Kyle Montaperto, 4:38 – STAN 24, UVA 6

141: No. 20 Dylan Cedeno dec. No. 21 Jason Miranda, 3-2 – STAN 24, UVA 9

149: No. 7 Jaden Abas major dec. No. 30 Jack Gioffre, 14-2 – STAN 28, UVA 9

157: No. 29 Grigor Chokalyan dec. Nick Sanko, 4-1 – STAN 31, UVA 9

165: No. 16 Hunter Garvin dec. No. 19 Nick Hamilton, 4-1 – STAN 34, UVA 9