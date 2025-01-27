Baseball America Ranks Virginia No. 5 In Preseason Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team is ranked No. 5 in the 2025 Baseball America Preseason Poll that was released on Monday.

The 2025 poll marks the third time in five years that the publication has ranked the Cavaliers fifth to open the season. Baseball America also tabbed Virginia fifth in the 2021 and 2022 preseason polls.

UVA will play 10 games in the regular season against ranked teams in the Baseball America Top 25, including a home series against No. 10 Duke. In total, seven ACC teams were in the preseason Top 25 with Virginia being the highest representative from the league.

Texas A&M sits atop the poll with LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, Virginia, Florida State, Florida, Clemson, Oregon State and Duke rounding out the Top 10.

UVA will open the 2025 season in the Puerto Rico Challenge on Friday, Feb. 14 against Michigan. First pitch from Ponce, Puerto Rico is slated for 1 p.m.

Virginia 2025 Preseason Rankings

D1Baseball – No. 2

Perfect Game – No. 3

Baseball America – No. 5

USA Today/Coaches – TBA