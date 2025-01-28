Gretchen Walsh Named ACC Swimmer of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior Gretchen Walsh was named the ACC Swimmer of the Week in honors announced Tuesday (Jan. 28) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Walsh dominated the final dual meets of her collegiate career, helping to lead the Cavaliers to three wins against ranked teams at the Eddie Reese Texas Showdown, including a victory against No. 2 Texas in their home pool.

Walsh won three events, posting the top time in the NCAA this season in the 100 Fly (47.48) and the 100 Free (45.68) and the second fastest in the 50 Free (20.74), which is second only to her own top time from earlier in the season against Tennessee. Her 100 Fly was the third fastest of all time. She owns all eight of the fastest swims in the event’s history.

Last career dual meets ➡️ Last career ACC Swimmer of the Week award #GoHoos

Walsh also helped the 400 Medley Relay team set an American and NCAA record in the 400 Medley Relay. Walsh swam a 47.15 split in the 100 Fly of the relay. Walsh also helped lead the Cavalier relays to wins in the 200 Medley, 200 Free and 400 Free relays.

This is the fifth ACC Swimmer of the Week honor for a Cavalier this season and the third for Walsh. Claire Curzan (Nov. 26) and Katie Grimes (Jan. 14) have also earned the honor.