Chervinsky and Collard Take Home ACC Weekly Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia senior Elaine Chervinsky has been named ACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week while also earning the ACC Doubles Team of the Week accolade alongside senior Melodie Collard in honors announced Tuesday (Jan. 28) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Chervinsky went 2-0 in singles and 3-0 in doubles, winning the clincher in Virginia’s 4-3 victory over No. 7 Duke in the ITA Kickoff Weekend final. Chervinsky rallied from behind to defeat No. 25 Emma Jackson 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, punching Virginia’s ticket to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. Chervinsky also defeated No. 20 Carson Tanguilig of North Carolina 6-1, 6-0 in Virginia’s 4-3 win over the No. 6 ranked Tar Heels.

This is Chervinsky’s first career ACC Player of the Week honor.

Chervinsky and Collard topped the No. 1 doubles team in the ITA rankings Susanna Maltby and Tanguilig of North Carolina 6-1 in a battle of the top two doubles teams in the rankings. The pair also defeated No. 10 Ellie Coleman and Irina Balus of Duke 6-3, picking up their second top 10 doubles win of the week.

This is Chervinsky and Collard’s fourth career ACC Doubles Team of the Week honor.