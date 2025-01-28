Holman Earns ACC Freshman of the Week Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (Jan. 28) that Caleb Holman of the Virginia track and field team earned ACC Men’s Freshman of the Week honors after winning the men’s triple jump competition at the Penn 10 Elite meet.

In the second meet of his collegiate career, freshman Caleb Holman garnered ACC Men’s Freshman of the Week honors for the first time this season and of his career for his performance in the men’s triple jump at the Penn 10 Elite in Philadelphia, Pa. The Charleston, S.C., native leapt out 15.15m/49-8.50 on his second attempt in the competition to jump to the top of the leaderboard.

Holman entered the competition at the Ott Center after an impressive season opener at the Virginia Tech Invitational where he added his name to the record books. His mark of 15.67m/51-1 ranks eighth in program history and second on Virginia’s all-time freshman list. His mark also ranks third in the ACC and 22nd in the NCAA this season, second among freshman in the event.