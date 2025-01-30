Cavaliers To Host Youth Clinic Prior To Duke Dual At JPJ

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team will be hosting a Youth Clinic at JPJ on Friday, February 7, prior to the team’s dual match with Duke at 7 p.m. that night.

Participation in the clinic is free with the purchase of an adult ticket for the dual. The purchase of an adult general admission ticket allows for the registration of up to four youth per adult ticket purchased.

Tickets are required for both youth and adults for admission to the dual match. Upon signup for the clinic, a link is available to purchase tickets for the dual.

Registration for the clinic is available at VirginiaSports.com. The clinic will begin at 5 p.m. and the lead instructor is two-time NCAA qualifier and 2021 All-ACC wrestler, Jake Keating, who is an alumnus of the program.

Members of the public not seeking to participate in the youth clinic can also buy tickets at UVATix.com.

All clear bag policies for Virginia Athletics are in effect for both the youth clinic and the dual. There will also be no re-entry allowed at the dual.