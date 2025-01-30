Hoos Set For Smithfield Commonwealth Clash Dual At No. 10 Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (4-3, 0-2 ACC) hits the road for the second straight weekend as the Cavaliers travel to take on No. 10 Virginia Tech (5-2, 1-1 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Friday (Jan. 31). Wrestling is set for 7 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The dual will be broadcast on ACC Network as part of Friday Night Duals. The broadcast will be streamed through the ESPN app and at ESPN.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia is on the road for the second straight weekend in ACC play after traveling to No. 16 Stanford last weekend to face the Cardinal on Sunday afternoon.

It’s the third straight opponent ranked in the top 16 for the Cavaliers as Virginia has opened the conference slate against No. 6 NC State, at No. 16 Stanford and now faces No. 10 Virginia Tech.

Virginia has five wrestlers ranked in this week’s InterMat rankings: Keyveon Roller (No. 30 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 26 at 133), Dylan Cedeno (No. 17 at 141) and Nick Hamilton (No. 22 at 165).

Dylan Cedeno has been on fire since returning to the lineup at the start of 2025 when he won the Southern Scuffle title. It was his first action of the season after injury rehab in the off-season and through the fall.

Cedeno is now 7-0 on the year and is coming off a gritty win over No. 21 Jason Miranda of Stanford last week. Cedeno has three wins over nationally-ranked foes in his seven wins.

Virginia could see the return of Hadyn Danals to the lineup after the fourth-year was injured in the opening dual of the season against North Dakota State and missed most of the 2023-24 season due to injury. Danals entered the season ranked No. 25 nationally at 184 pounds by InterMat.

VIRGINIA’S PROBABLE LINEUP (Ranking by InterMat)

125: No. 30 Keyveon Roller

133: No. 26 Gable Porter OR Kyle Montaperto

141: No. 17 Dylan Cedeno

149: No. 30 Jack Gioffre

157: Nick Sanko

165: No. 22 Nick Hamilton

174: Michael Murphy

184: Griffin Gammell OR Hadyn Danals

197: Steven Burrell Jr. OR Ethan Weatherspoon

HWT: Gabe Christenson

VIRGINIA TECH PROBABLE LINEUP (Ranking by InterMat)

125: No. 5 Eddie Ventresca

133: No. 19 Connor McGonagle

141: No. 10 Sam Latona

149: No. 1Caleb Henson

157: No. 10 Rafael Hipolito, Jr. OR Matt Henrich

165: No. 29 Mac Church

174: No. 24 Lennox Wolak

184: No. 24 Thomas Stewart, Jr.

197: No. 8 Andy Smith

HWT: No. 14 Jimmy Mullen

THE SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH