Hoos Set For Smithfield Commonwealth Clash Dual At No. 10 Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (4-3, 0-2 ACC) hits the road for the second straight weekend as the Cavaliers travel to take on No. 10 Virginia Tech (5-2, 1-1 ACC) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash on Friday (Jan. 31). Wrestling is set for 7 p.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
The dual will be broadcast on ACC Network as part of Friday Night Duals. The broadcast will be streamed through the ESPN app and at ESPN.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia is on the road for the second straight weekend in ACC play after traveling to No. 16 Stanford last weekend to face the Cardinal on Sunday afternoon.
- It’s the third straight opponent ranked in the top 16 for the Cavaliers as Virginia has opened the conference slate against No. 6 NC State, at No. 16 Stanford and now faces No. 10 Virginia Tech.
- Virginia has five wrestlers ranked in this week’s InterMat rankings: Keyveon Roller (No. 30 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 26 at 133), Dylan Cedeno (No. 17 at 141) and Nick Hamilton (No. 22 at 165).
- Dylan Cedeno has been on fire since returning to the lineup at the start of 2025 when he won the Southern Scuffle title. It was his first action of the season after injury rehab in the off-season and through the fall.
- Cedeno is now 7-0 on the year and is coming off a gritty win over No. 21 Jason Miranda of Stanford last week. Cedeno has three wins over nationally-ranked foes in his seven wins.
- Virginia could see the return of Hadyn Danals to the lineup after the fourth-year was injured in the opening dual of the season against North Dakota State and missed most of the 2023-24 season due to injury. Danals entered the season ranked No. 25 nationally at 184 pounds by InterMat.
VIRGINIA’S PROBABLE LINEUP (Ranking by InterMat)
125: No. 30 Keyveon Roller
133: No. 26 Gable Porter OR Kyle Montaperto
141: No. 17 Dylan Cedeno
149: No. 30 Jack Gioffre
157: Nick Sanko
165: No. 22 Nick Hamilton
174: Michael Murphy
184: Griffin Gammell OR Hadyn Danals
197: Steven Burrell Jr. OR Ethan Weatherspoon
HWT: Gabe Christenson
VIRGINIA TECH PROBABLE LINEUP (Ranking by InterMat)
125: No. 5 Eddie Ventresca
133: No. 19 Connor McGonagle
141: No. 10 Sam Latona
149: No. 1Caleb Henson
157: No. 10 Rafael Hipolito, Jr. OR Matt Henrich
165: No. 29 Mac Church
174: No. 24 Lennox Wolak
184: No. 24 Thomas Stewart, Jr.
197: No. 8 Andy Smith
HWT: No. 14 Jimmy Mullen
THE SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH
- The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014.
• It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions.
• The dual between the teams counts for one point in the standings. Virginia currently leads the competition by a score of 5.5-to-1.