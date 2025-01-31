No. 5 Virginia Set to Host No. 7 Michigan in Top 10 Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team (6-0) finishes their homestand on Saturday (Feb. 1), taking on No. 7 Michigan (2-0) at 11 a.m. on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

FAN INFORMATION

Live streaming and live scoring will be available for the match

Admission is free

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia advanced to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship last week, topping New Mexico and then-No. 7 Duke on ITA Kickoff Weekend

Senior Elaine Chervinsky was named ACC Player of the Week after winning the clincher against Duke, rallying from behind to top No. 25 Emma Jackson 1-6, 6-1, 6-3. Chervinsky also defeated No. 20 Carson Tanguilig of North Carolina 6-1, 6-0 in Virginia’s 4-3 win over the Tar Heels. This was Chervinsky’s first career ACC Player of the Week honor

Chervinsky also earned ACC Doubles Team of the Week honors with senior Melodie Collard. The pair topped the No. 1 doubles team in the ITA rankings Susanna Maltby and Tanguilig of North Carolina 6-1 in a battle of the top two doubles teams in the rankings. They also defeated No. 10 Ellie Coleman and Irina Balus of Duke 6-3, picking up their second top 10 doubles win of the week. This was Chervinsky and Collard’s fourth career ACC Doubles Team of the Week honor

Grad student Sara Ziodato and Collard lead the Cavaliers with 5-0 singles records in dual match play to open the season. Chervinsky is 4-0 in dual matches

NOTES ON MICHIGAN

Virginia is 6-6 all-time against Michigan, dropping the last four matchups against the Wolverines

The two teams met twice last year, with Michigan winning in Ann Arbor and in the ITA Indoors quarterfinals

UVA’s last win over Michigan came in 2020

UP NEXT