No. 5 Virginia Set to Host No. 7 Michigan in Top 10 Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team (6-0) finishes their homestand on Saturday (Feb. 1), taking on No. 7 Michigan (2-0) at 11 a.m. on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

FAN INFORMATION

  • Live streaming and live scoring will be available for the match
  • Admission is free

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Virginia advanced to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship last week, topping New Mexico and then-No. 7 Duke on ITA Kickoff Weekend
  • Senior Elaine Chervinsky was named ACC Player of the Week after winning the clincher against Duke, rallying from behind to top No. 25 Emma Jackson 1-6, 6-1, 6-3. Chervinsky also defeated No. 20 Carson Tanguilig of North Carolina 6-1, 6-0 in Virginia’s 4-3 win over the Tar Heels. This was Chervinsky’s first career ACC Player of the Week honor
  • Chervinsky also earned ACC Doubles Team of the Week honors with senior Melodie Collard. The pair topped the No. 1 doubles team in the ITA rankings Susanna Maltby and Tanguilig of North Carolina 6-1 in a battle of the top two doubles teams in the rankings. They also defeated No. 10 Ellie Coleman and Irina Balus of Duke 6-3, picking up their second top 10 doubles win of the week. This was Chervinsky and Collard’s fourth career ACC Doubles Team of the Week honor
  • Grad student Sara Ziodato and Collard lead the Cavaliers with 5-0 singles records in dual match play to open the season. Chervinsky is 4-0 in dual matches

NOTES ON MICHIGAN

  • Virginia is 6-6 all-time against Michigan, dropping the last four matchups against the Wolverines
  • The two teams met twice last year, with Michigan winning in Ann Arbor and in the ITA Indoors quarterfinals
  • UVA’s last win over Michigan came in 2020

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers will head to Evanston, Ill. for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship, being held Feb. 7-11
  • The draw will be announced on Tuesday, February 4th at noon (ET)

