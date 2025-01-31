No. 5 Virginia Set to Host No. 7 Michigan in Top 10 Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team (6-0) finishes their homestand on Saturday (Feb. 1), taking on No. 7 Michigan (2-0) at 11 a.m. on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
FAN INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live scoring will be available for the match
- Admission is free
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia advanced to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship last week, topping New Mexico and then-No. 7 Duke on ITA Kickoff Weekend
- Senior Elaine Chervinsky was named ACC Player of the Week after winning the clincher against Duke, rallying from behind to top No. 25 Emma Jackson 1-6, 6-1, 6-3. Chervinsky also defeated No. 20 Carson Tanguilig of North Carolina 6-1, 6-0 in Virginia’s 4-3 win over the Tar Heels. This was Chervinsky’s first career ACC Player of the Week honor
- Chervinsky also earned ACC Doubles Team of the Week honors with senior Melodie Collard. The pair topped the No. 1 doubles team in the ITA rankings Susanna Maltby and Tanguilig of North Carolina 6-1 in a battle of the top two doubles teams in the rankings. They also defeated No. 10 Ellie Coleman and Irina Balus of Duke 6-3, picking up their second top 10 doubles win of the week. This was Chervinsky and Collard’s fourth career ACC Doubles Team of the Week honor
- Grad student Sara Ziodato and Collard lead the Cavaliers with 5-0 singles records in dual match play to open the season. Chervinsky is 4-0 in dual matches
NOTES ON MICHIGAN
- Virginia is 6-6 all-time against Michigan, dropping the last four matchups against the Wolverines
- The two teams met twice last year, with Michigan winning in Ann Arbor and in the ITA Indoors quarterfinals
- UVA’s last win over Michigan came in 2020
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will head to Evanston, Ill. for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship, being held Feb. 7-11
- The draw will be announced on Tuesday, February 4th at noon (ET)