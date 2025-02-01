No. 5 Virginia Falls 4-2 to No. 7 Michigan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis (6-1) team suffered their first loss of the season to No. 7 Michigan 4-2 on Saturday (Feb. 1) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
Graduate student Sara Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro started the match strong for Virginia, winning 6-0 on doubles court three. Junior Annabelle Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas gave the Cavaliers the early lead, winning 7-5 on court two and clinching the doubles point.
Michigan took the lead with two straight-set wins within moments of each other on courts five and two.
Ziodato tied the match back up for Virginia, delivering a dominant 6-4, 6-1 win on court three.
The Wolverines took the lead again, winning 6-3, 6-3 on court six to pull ahead 3-2 in the match.
On court four, freshman Isabelle Lacy dropped the first set but won seven games in a row to force a decider against Emily Sartz-Lunde and take an early lead in the third. Sartz-Lunde responded with a break at 1-1 and added an insurance break later in the set, pulling away to win 6-2, 0-6, 6-2 to clinch the win for the Wolverines (3-0).
MATCH NOTES
- Sara Ziodato picked up the highest ranked win of her career, topping No. 40 Lily Jones
- Ziodato improves to 6-0 in singles in dual match play to open the season
- The Cavaliers dropped their fifth straight match to Michigan
NEXT UP
- The Cavaliers will head to Evanston, Ill. for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship, being held Feb. 7-11
- The draw will be announced on Tuesday, February 4th at noon (ET)
#7 Michigan 4, #5 Virginia 2
Singles competition
- #34 Elaine Chervinsky (VA) vs. #18 Piper Charney (MICH) 7-6 (11-9), 3-5, unfinished
- #5 Julia Fliegner (MICH) def. Karolina Kozakova (VA) 6-0, 6-0
- #51 Sara Ziodato (VA) def. #40 Lily Jones (MICH) 6-4, 6-1
- Emily Sartz-Lunde (MICH) def. Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-2, 0-6, 6-2
- Reese Miller (MICH) def. #59 Melodie Collard (VA) 6-0, 6-1
- Jessica Bernales (MICH) def. #94 Martina Genis Salas (VA) 6-3, 6-3
Doubles competition
- #2 Elaine Chervinsky/Melodie Collard (VA) vs. Jessica Bernales/Piper Charney (MICH) 5-6, unfinished
- #27 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. #49 Reese Miller/Julia Fliegner (MICH) 7-5
- #55 Sara Ziodato/Meggie Navarro (VA) def. Emily Sartz-Lunde/Lily Jones (MICH) 6-0
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (2,5,3,6,4)
T-2:38 A-256