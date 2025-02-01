No. 5 Virginia Falls 4-2 to No. 7 Michigan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis (6-1) team suffered their first loss of the season to No. 7 Michigan 4-2 on Saturday (Feb. 1) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Graduate student Sara Ziodato and junior Meggie Navarro started the match strong for Virginia, winning 6-0 on doubles court three. Junior Annabelle Xu and freshman Martina Genis Salas gave the Cavaliers the early lead, winning 7-5 on court two and clinching the doubles point.

Michigan took the lead with two straight-set wins within moments of each other on courts five and two.

Ziodato tied the match back up for Virginia, delivering a dominant 6-4, 6-1 win on court three.

The Wolverines took the lead again, winning 6-3, 6-3 on court six to pull ahead 3-2 in the match.

On court four, freshman Isabelle Lacy dropped the first set but won seven games in a row to force a decider against Emily Sartz-Lunde and take an early lead in the third. Sartz-Lunde responded with a break at 1-1 and added an insurance break later in the set, pulling away to win 6-2, 0-6, 6-2 to clinch the win for the Wolverines (3-0).

MATCH NOTES

Sara Ziodato picked up the highest ranked win of her career, topping No. 40 Lily Jones

Ziodato improves to 6-0 in singles in dual match play to open the season

The Cavaliers dropped their fifth straight match to Michigan

