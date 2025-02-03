Hoos Expecting Big Things from Schutz in Final Season

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In December 2021, near the end of his first semester at the University of Virginia, Griffin Schutz made the cover of Inside Lacrosse magazine. A graduate of Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Schutz was big, strong and fast, and Inside Lacrosse ranked him first among the recruits who entered college that fall.

Such accolades don’t mean much to Schutz now, he said, but at the time “I was pretty excited about it. It was pretty awesome to see my hard work kind of get rewarded and see my time at Deerfield get rewarded in a tangible way. I pretty much just used that ranking as a confidence-builder going into [the 2022 season].”

At Virginia, a program that has won seven NCAA titles, it’s not uncommon for a first-year to arrive with such fanfare. Even before Schutz made it to Grounds, Lars Tiffany had coached celebrated recruits Dox Aitken, Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger. Tiffany said he’s often found that blue-chip recruits struggle at first to live up to outside expectations.

Take Shellenberger, who left UVA last year as a four-time first-team All-American and the program’s all-time leader in career points (323) and career assists (192). As a freshman in 2020, he chose to redshirt.

Shellenberger said he remembers the hype around him as being “a huge burden. I felt this huge pressure that I had to kind of live up to that ranking and I felt like guys on our team were gonna be judging me constantly during practice to see if I lived up to that ranking, if I was truly that No. 1 recruit that everybody thought I was.”

He learned otherwise. “Guys didn’t care about any of that,” Shellenberger said. “They just care about how you are as a teammate and hanging out off the field and doing all those fun things that come with being a part of a team. I definitely handled it the wrong way.”

Shellenberger said he never sensed that Schutz “was feeling that much pressure. I think there were even a couple times where I was just like, ‘How are you doing, do you feel any of it?’ And he never really seemed like he felt it at all. So he handed it really well.”

Schutz started 15 games at midfield in 2022 and totaled 30 points, on 23 goals and seven assists. As a sophomore, he had 24 goals and 16 assists, and he contributed 23 goals and 12 assists in 2024 to help the Wahoos reach the NCAA semifinals for the second straight season.

If the players in Schutz’s recruiting class were re-ranked, Notre Dame’s Chris Kavanagh would probably take the top spot this year. But Schutz was named a third-team All-American last season, as well as All-ACC, and he could finish his college career ranked second all-time among UVA middies in career goals and career points, behind Aitken in both categories.

Tiffany expects No. 26, whom the Cavaliers tried briefly at attack early in his career, to reach new heights as a middie this season.

“What we’re seeing and witnessing from Griffin Schutz is the transformation that many of us Virginia fans were hoping would happen, to the chagrin of our enemies,” Tiffany said.

“I think it’s realistic that he could have a significantly eye-opening season. I think he’s really ready to take ownership and to not wait to see how he fits into the game. He needs to take over the midfield.”

In September, before the Cavaliers started practicing, Tiffany asked each player to send him a personal goal for the fall. What he received from Schutz floored Tiffany.

“He sent me an emotionally deep goal that that’s connected to the roots of the game, the spirit of the game, the medicine of lacrosse,” Tiffany said. “It was really, for me, a revelation that this is someone who’s at a point in his career ready to take on the onus and responsibility of being an elite midfielder and putting a team on his shoulders. And we’re seeing it in practice.”

Schutz, who’s trimmed down to about 215 pounds, set two goals for the fall. On the field, Schutz wrote to Tiffany, he wanted “to attack each day and each rep with a fierce competitive egoless tenacity that is rooted in my love for the game. I want to bring back the roots of the game and play the way the game was meant to be played, as a competitive warrior who plays for the spirit of the game and its medicine, and I think everything else schematic-wise will follow.”

Off the field, Schutz told Tiffany, he wanted “to keep living life in the healthy and happy manner I have enjoyed these past couple of months. I want to be a great teammate, student, and person and an active member of the community. I want to embrace life and take every opportunity that is thrown my way.”

If he hasn’t been the dominant force many expected when Schutz enrolled at UVA, Schutz has never let outside expectations bother him.

“I was always just concerned about playing,” he said. “I’m not worried about the scrutiny or what the public was saying about me personally. I was just kind of hoping that I could help the team as much as I could and win games. And that’s kind of how I’ve always thought and played. So I think that was a good coping mechanism, you could call it.”