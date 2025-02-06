Virginia Opens Cavalier Invite Thursday With Four Victories

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams are hosting the fifth annual Cavalier Invite Thursday (Feb. 6) through Saturday (Feb. 8) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The Cavalier men took the top two sports in the 200 IM during the first day of action. Sophomore Simon Lins also won the 50 Free. The men’s 200 Free Relay also picked up a victory. The Virginia women went 1-2-3 in the 200 IM.

Freshman Leah Hayes won the 200 IM (1:54.93), followed by freshman Emma Redman (1:57.25) in second and freshman Charlotte Wilson (1:57.52) in third. Junior Teddy Cross won the race on the men’s side with a 1:47.00. Sophomore Noah Dyer was second with a 1:47.57.

The men’s 200 Free Relay won the final event of the night with a 1:16.92.

The action resumes on Friday with prelims at 11 a.m. each day and finals at 6 p.m.

There are no team scores for this meet.

Admission is free.

COMPETING TEAMS

Army, James Madison, Johns Hopkins, Princeton, Richmond, South Carolina, St. Bonaventure, Towson, William & Mary

THURSDAY NOTES

Freshman Elise Clift turned in the top time in the women’s 500 Free Prelims (4:51.05)

Sophomore Tristen Davin had the top time in the men’s 500 Free Prelims (4:25.85)

Sophomore Zach Larrick finished second in the final of the 500 Free with a 4:25.88, David finished third (4:25.93)

Freshman Kayleigh Duffy competed in the 50 Free, finishing fourth in the final with a 23.43

Friday, Feb. 7 (11 a.m.)

Prelims

100 Butterfly

400 Individual Medley

200 Freestyle

100 Breaststroke

100 Backstroke

Finals (6 p.m.)

Prelims

200 Medley Relay

100 Butterfly

400 Individual Medley

200 Freestyle

100 Breaststroke

100 Backstroke

800 Freestyle Relay

Saturday, Feb. 8

Prelims (11 a.m.)

200 Backstroke

100 Freestyle

200 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

Finals (6 p.m.)

1650 Freestyle

200 Backstroke|

100 Freestyle

200 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

400 Freestyle Relay