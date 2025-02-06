Virginia Opens Cavalier Invite Thursday With Four Victories

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams are hosting the fifth annual Cavalier Invite Thursday (Feb. 6) through Saturday (Feb. 8) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.
The Cavalier men took the top two sports in the 200 IM during the first day of action. Sophomore Simon Lins also won the 50 Free. The men’s 200 Free Relay also picked up a victory. The Virginia women went 1-2-3 in the 200 IM.
Freshman Leah Hayes won the 200 IM (1:54.93), followed by freshman Emma Redman (1:57.25) in second and freshman Charlotte Wilson (1:57.52) in third. Junior Teddy Cross won the race on the men’s side with a 1:47.00. Sophomore Noah Dyer was second with a 1:47.57.
The men’s 200 Free Relay won the final event of the night with a 1:16.92.
The action resumes on Friday with prelims at 11 a.m. each day and finals at 6 p.m.
There are no team scores for this meet.
Admission is free.
COMPETING TEAMS
- Army, James Madison, Johns Hopkins, Princeton, Richmond, South Carolina, St. Bonaventure, Towson, William & Mary
THURSDAY NOTES
- Freshman Elise Clift turned in the top time in the women’s 500 Free Prelims (4:51.05)
- Sophomore Tristen Davin had the top time in the men’s 500 Free Prelims (4:25.85)
- Sophomore Zach Larrick finished second in the final of the 500 Free with a 4:25.88, David finished third (4:25.93)
- Freshman Kayleigh Duffy competed in the 50 Free, finishing fourth in the final with a 23.43
Friday, Feb. 7 (11 a.m.)
Prelims
100 Butterfly
400 Individual Medley
200 Freestyle
100 Breaststroke
100 Backstroke
Finals (6 p.m.)
Prelims
200 Medley Relay
100 Butterfly
400 Individual Medley
200 Freestyle
100 Breaststroke
100 Backstroke
800 Freestyle Relay
Saturday, Feb. 8
Prelims (11 a.m.)
200 Backstroke
100 Freestyle
200 Breaststroke
200 Butterfly
Finals (6 p.m.)
1650 Freestyle
200 Backstroke|
100 Freestyle
200 Breaststroke
200 Butterfly
400 Freestyle Relay