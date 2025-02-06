No. 5 Virginia Set to Compete in ITA Indoors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 2025 ITA Division I National Women’s Team Indoor Championship showcases 16 of the top women’s teams in a five-day tournament to crown an indoor national champion.

Preliminary and consolation matches will occur Friday through Sunday (Feb. 7-9) in Evanston and Champaign, Ill. The semifinals will be played on Monday, Feb. 10, and the championship match will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Combe Tennis Center in Evanston.

Virginia (6-1) opens play on Friday (Feb. 7) by facing No. 13 Tennessee (4-0) at 10 a.m. ET at the Combe Tennis Center.

Live video streams and live stats will be available for all of the matches. The ITA and Cracked Racquets will provide live-streaming coverage all five days. Live stats links will be posted once they are available.

Virginia will face either No.15 Pepperdine or No. 8 North Carolina on Saturday.

VIRGINIA AT ITA INDOORS

Virginia earned its spot in this year’s field by picking up a 4-0 win against New Mexico and a 4-3 victory over Duke at ITA Kickoff Weekend matches in Charlottesville in January

The Cavaliers are looking for their first ITA National Team Indoor Championship

This is UVA’s 13th appearance in the prestigious tournament

The Cavaliers hosted the championship for five straight years from 2011-15 at the Boar’s Head Sports Club

Last season, UVA went 2-1 in the tournament, closing play with a 4-0 win over North Carolina

CAVALIER NOTES