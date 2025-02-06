No. 5 Virginia Set to Compete in ITA Indoors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 2025 ITA Division I National Women’s Team Indoor Championship showcases 16 of the top women’s teams in a five-day tournament to crown an indoor national champion.
Preliminary and consolation matches will occur Friday through Sunday (Feb. 7-9) in Evanston and Champaign, Ill. The semifinals will be played on Monday, Feb. 10, and the championship match will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Combe Tennis Center in Evanston.
Virginia (6-1) opens play on Friday (Feb. 7) by facing No. 13 Tennessee (4-0) at 10 a.m. ET at the Combe Tennis Center.
Live video streams and live stats will be available for all of the matches. The ITA and Cracked Racquets will provide live-streaming coverage all five days. Live stats links will be posted once they are available.
Virginia will face either No.15 Pepperdine or No. 8 North Carolina on Saturday.
VIRGINIA AT ITA INDOORS
- Virginia earned its spot in this year’s field by picking up a 4-0 win against New Mexico and a 4-3 victory over Duke at ITA Kickoff Weekend matches in Charlottesville in January
- The Cavaliers are looking for their first ITA National Team Indoor Championship
- This is UVA’s 13th appearance in the prestigious tournament
- The Cavaliers hosted the championship for five straight years from 2011-15 at the Boar’s Head Sports Club
- Last season, UVA went 2-1 in the tournament, closing play with a 4-0 win over North Carolina
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers enter the tournament coming off a 4-2 loss to No. 7 Michigan
- Seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Melodie Collard are ranked No. 1 in the latest ITA doubles rankings. Chervinsky and Collard are 23-1 on the season and have a perfect 6-0 record in dual matches
- The Cavaliers have two other ranked doubles teams: No. 23 Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas, and No. 73 Sara Ziodato and Meggie Navarro
- Four Cavaliers are ranked in the latest ITA singles rankings: No. 19 Chervinsky, No. 27 Xu, No. 33 Ziodato, and No. 64 Collard
- Chervinsky leads the team with a 20-6 record in singles and a perfect 4-0 mark in dual matches
- Ziodato is a perfect 6-0 in dual matches this season. Collard is 5-1
- Virginia has a combined 12-1 record at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles in dual matches this season