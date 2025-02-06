Virginia Baseball Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia baseball announced on Thursday (Feb. 6) that select single game tickets are now on sale.

Single game tickets for all February home games, including the Dartmouth series, start at $12 for reserved seats and $8 for general admission. Home weekend series starting with Boston College will be $10 for GA and $15 for reserved seats. Tickets for the remaining 13 regular season games will go on-sale March 6 at 9 a.m.

Tickets for UVA’s midweek contest (March 11) against Maryland held in Fredericksburg, Virginia, at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, the home of the Fredericksburg Nationals, can be purchased at Frednats.com.

CAV PASS

The Cav Pass guarantees access to all 30 Virginia baseball home games for just $99. Fans will be able to redeem Cav Pass tickets for general admission seating, with the opportunity to select right field, baseline or infield seats based on availability for each game.

A pick-your-own seat map will be available upon redemption. Tickets can only be exchanged online through your ticketing account starting 48 hours prior to each game up until first pitch. Tickets will be mobile delivery once Cav Pass is redeemed. Tickets may not be resold or transferred.

GENERAL ADMISSION SEASON TICKETS

Season tickets for the 2025 season are now on-sale. With reserved season tickets being sold out, general admission tickets are $85 each and may be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletic Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821. Reserved season tickets are sold out.

Season ticket members will receive priority access to tickets for any potential postseason games hosted at Disharoon Park.

UVA full-time faculty and staff are eligible to receive a discount of 20 percent on up to four season tickets by calling the ticket office.

For field-level tickets part of the Jim Rutrough Club Lounge along the right field line, please contact the Virginia Athletic Foundation at (434) 982-5555.

KIDS ALWAYS FREE AT THE DISH!

Youth ages (ages 18 and under) can attend all regular season games for free in general admission seating with the purchase of an adult ticket.

To claim free youth tickets, fans are REQUIRED to purchase a minimum of one paid adult ticket (maximum of four youth tickets per paid adult ticket). The offer is online only and not available at the box office.

For more information about season ticket packages visit: UVATIX.com.