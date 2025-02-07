Virginia Posts Six Bonus-Point Wins In Shutout Of Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavaliers won all 10 weight classes and posted six bonus-point victories on Friday night (Feb. 7) as Virginia (5-4, 1-3 ACC) defeated Duke (4-13, 0-5 ACC) by a score of 39-0 at JPJ Arena.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers started the night with a bang as Keyveon Roller posted a tech fall victory at 125 pounds, taking the 19-4 victory over Ethan Grimminger. Gable Porter followed it up with a gritty 2-1 decision at 133 pounds before Virginia got off to a roll.

The Cavaliers posted bonus-point victories at three straight weight classes with major decisions from Dylan Cedeno (141), Erik Roggie (149) and Nick Sanko (157) to put Virginia up 20-0 at the intermission.

Three straight decisions from Nick Hamilton (165), Mason Stefanelli (174) and Griffin Gammell (184) extended the lead before Steven Burrell Jr. and Gabe Christenson put the stamp on the night. Burrell posted a major decision at 197 pounds before Christenson got a first-period pin at heavyweight to close the night.

NOTES ON THE HOOS

Virginia recognized members of the 2010 and 2015 ACC Championship teams during the dual with Duke.

Gabe Christenson’s pin in 1:11 to close the night was his first pin of the season.

The Cavaliers have now shut out Duke in back-to-back meetings after posting a 45-0 victory over the Blue Devils last season.

The Cavaliers and Blue Devils wrestled in front of 1,152 fans at John Paul Jones Arena.

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia will go back on the road in ACC play next Friday night (Feb. 14) when the Cavaliers travel to face North Carolina in a 7 p.m. dual. The Hoos will then return home to host American on Sunday (Feb. 16) in a 1 p.m. contest at North Grounds Rec Center.

Virginia 39, Duke 0

125: No. 30 Keyveon Roller tech fall Ethan Grimminger, 19-4 (4:26) – UVA 5, DU 0

133: No. 31 Gable Porter dec. Raymond Adams, 2-1 – UVA 8, DU 0

141: No. 19 Dylan Cedeno major dec. Christian Coleman, 17-5 – UVA 12, DU 0

149: Erik Roggie major dec. SP O’Donnell, 12-0 – UVA 16, DU 0

157: Nick Sanko major dec. Logan Ferrero, 10-0 – UVA 20, DU 0

165: No. 19 Nick Hamilton dec. No. 29 Aidan Wallace, 8-3 – UVA 23, DU 0

174: Mason Stefanelli dec. Gaetano Console, 5-3 – UVA 26, DU 0

184: Griffin Gammell dec. David Hussey, 8-2 – UVA 29, DU 0

197: Steven Burrell Jr. major dec. Kwasi Bonsu, 15-7 – UVA 33, DU 0

HWT: Gabe Christenson pinned Tyler O’Boyle, 1:11 – UVA 39, DU 0