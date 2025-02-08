Katie Grimes Sets Pool Record on Final Day of the Cavalier Invite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming teams hosted the fifth annual Cavalier Invite Thursday (Feb. 6) through Saturday (Feb. 8) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The program followed a prelim/finals format where swimmers competed as individuals in an attempt to improve on seed time and hit qualifying standards ahead of the start of the postseason with no team scores for the meet.

On Saturday, freshman Katie Grimes broke a 24-year-old mark, the Aquatic and Fitness Center’s longest-standing swimming record, in a time trial for the 1650 Free, posting a 15:53.40. The mark broke the record of 15:58.46 set by Cara Lane in 2001.

Freshman Elise Clift won the 1650 Free race with a 16:41.55. Freshman Charlotte Wilson completed her backstroke sweep with a win in the 200 (1:53.02). Another freshman, Aspen Gersper, won the 100 Free (49.91) and freshman Emma Redman took the 200 Breast (2:11.29). Sophomore Tess Howley won the 200 Fly (1:53.30) to close out the Cavalier a sweep of Saturday’s women’s individual events.

Junior Teddy Cross won the men’s 200 Back (1:42.76). Multiple Cavalier men scratched from the evening session after competing in the morning prelims.

COMPETING TEAMS

Army, James Madison, Johns Hopkins, Princeton, Richmond, South Carolina, St. Bonaventure, Towson, William & Mary

