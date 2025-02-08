Martin and Men’s 4x400m Relay Set Records

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program closed out another strong weekend of competition as the men’s 4x400m relay set the school record at the East Coast Invitational in Virginia Beach, Va. while Gary Martin ran the second fastest time in collegiate history to break his own school record in the men’s mile at the Millrose Games in New York, N.Y. on Saturday (Feb. 8).

School Records Fall

At the Millrose Games, Gary Martin recorded the second fastest time in collegiate history in the men’s mile crossing the line in new personal-best 3:48.82. His time ranks eighth on the World all-time list.

Martin shattered his own school record which previously stood at 3:54.73 to finish fifth in a highly competitive field of professional runners. The race was led by Yared Neguse’s World Record time of 3:46.63.

With his race in New York, Martin becomes just the second collegiate athlete ever to run under 3:50 in the mile after Ethan Strand of North Carolina’s collegiate record last weekend.

The men’s 4x400m relay team of Alex Sherman, Gage Gose, Max Russo and Evans White IV took down the Virginia school record clocking 3:10.56. The previous record stood at 3:11.64 from 2022. The quartet finished fourth overall in the competition.

Force in the Field

Not only did she best the field by nearly one meter, Brooke Lumpkin also walked away with the meet and facility record in the women’s shot put. On her sixth and final throw, Lumpkin threw for 16.74m/54-11 to just miss the Virginia school record of 16.75m/54-11.5 set by Maria Deaviz in 2022.

Virginia finished 1-2-3 in the women’s shot put competition led by Lumpkin. In second place was Estel Valeanu with her final attempt mark of 15.79m/51-9.50. Rounding out the top three finishers was Janae Profit with her fourth attempt mark of 15.36m/50-4.50.

Celia Rifaterra won the women’s high jump clearing a season-best 1.83m/6-0 to set the meet record in the event.

Cavaliers Show Speed

Nearly eclipsing the school record, Alex Sherman flew through the line in 21.43 to finish third in the men’s 200-meter dash. Sherman moves up to No.2 all-time in program history just behind Jordan Willis time of 21.42 from 2020.

Virginia qualified five athletes through to the men’s and women’s 60-meter hurdles final including Ethan Robinson, David Frasier, Peter Djan, Jeremiah Wilson and Maya Rollins.

In the men’s 60-meter final, Ethan Robinson dipped under the previous meet record (7.99) crossing the line in 7.90 to finish runner-up. Not far behind Robinson was David Frasier (7.99) and Peter Djan (8.09) in fourth and fifth place respectively.

In the women’s 60-meter hurdles final, Maya Rollins rounded out the top three finishers in third place clocking 8.50.

Sarah Akpan recorded a top 10 finish in the women’s 200m dash. Akpan’s time of 24.37 was good for seventh place overall.

The Virginia women’s 4x400m relay team of Emily Alexandru, Brooke’Lyn Drakeford, Ariel Fletcher and Sarah Akpan bested the field by three seconds clocking 3:43.27.

From Director of Cross Country & Track & Field Vin Lananna:

“Another strong weekend for the team at the East Coast Invitational and great opportunity to compete on the track that will host the NCAA Indoor Championships later this season. We saw multiple meet and facility records and a school record from the men’s 4x400m relay. At Millrose, Gary Martin was phenomenal in the men’s mile breaking the school record and running the second fastest time in collegiate history. It was truly a clinic on how to run and Gary will be one to watch in the post season.”

From Gary Martin:

“I didn’t get out as well as I wanted too so I just had to settle in, went to the back of the pack and just relax the first half of the race. The pace was fast, so I just worked my way up halfway through and I was able to pick guys off in the second half of the race. I think my trainings been going well and I thought I had that time in me but to put it on the paper now and go out and do it is a really big confidence boost. It’s the validation that I am as good as I hoped I was going to be and I am in a really good spot for the post season.”

Up Next

The Cavaliers will continue the indoor campaign as the team will split three ways to compete at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C., the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass. and the Darius Dixon Invitational in Lynchburg, Va. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15