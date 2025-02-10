Cavalier Divers Competed at Virginia Tech Invitational

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s diving teams competed at the Virginia Tech Invitational Feb. 7-9 at the Christiansburg Aquatics Center.

Senior Lizzy Kaye had the top finish among the divers, placing third in the 1m and platform.

Freshman Mitch Brown was sixth in the platform. Sophomore Dean Treaor earned a 322.45 in the 1m, ranking 10th on the UVA all-time list for the event.

Women’s Diving Scores -1m

Lizzy Kaye (317.75 p, 312.00 f)

Alena Lotterer (287.25 f, 245.90 p)

Ruby Borzekowski (280.40 f,227.20 p)

Morgan Manley (220.90 p)

Jessica Buntman (198.20 p)

Men’s Diving Scores -1m

Dean Treanor (322.45 f, 261. 75 p)

Nick Wanzer (285.95 p, 319.80 f)

Nicholas Sanders (292.45 p)

Mitch Brown (265.50 p)

Women’s Diving Scores -3m

Alena Lotterer (262.60 f, 247.80 p)

Ruby Borzekowski (191.40 p)

Men’s Diving Scores -3m

Dean Treanor (346.65 f, 292.85 p)

Nick Wanzer (333.15 f, 321.50 p)

Women’s Diving Scores -Platform

Lizzy Kaye (260.25 f, 243.00 p)

Alena Lotterer (210.65 p, 204.45 f)

Ruby Borzekowski (127.95 p)

Jessica Buntman (224.25 f, 217.60 p)

Men’s Diving Scores -Platform