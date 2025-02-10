No. 5 Virginia Falls in ITA Indoor Semifinals to No. 1 Georgia

EVANSTON, Ill. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s tennis team suffered a 4-0 loss to No. 1 Georgia on Monday (Feb. 10) in the semifinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship at the Combe Tennis Center.

Virginia (8-2) advanced to the semifinals for the first time in program history following wins over No. 13 Tennessee and No. 8 North Carolina.

The top-ranked Bulldogs (6-1) opened the match with two quick victories on doubles courts one and two, winning the doubles point and gaining an early 1-0 advantage over the Hoos.

Georgia proceeded to win five of the six first sets in singles against the Cavaliers. Freshman Isabelle Lacy won the lone set of the match for Virginia, coming through in a first set tiebreak on court three.

Georgia clinched the victory over Virginia with straight set wins in close succession on courts four, five, and six to advance to the final.

Senior Elaine Chervinsky was unavailable for the Cavaliers.