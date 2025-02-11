Alex Walsh Named ACC Swimmer of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia grad student Alex Walsh was named the ACC Swimmer of the Week in honors announced Tuesday (Feb. 11) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In her last collegiate swim in her home pool, Walsh posted the top time in the NCAA this season in the 100 Breast (56.85) breaking the pool record set by her sister Gretchen in morning prelims. Alex out-touched Gretchen in the final by .01 seconds. Her time ranks 8th on the all-time list.

This is the sixth ACC Swimmer of the Week honor for a Cavalier this season. Gretchen Walsh has won it three times, with Claire Curzan (Nov. 26) and Katie Grimes (Jan. 14) also being recognized.